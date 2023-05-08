U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,137.73
    +1.48 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,603.49
    -70.89 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,252.76
    +17.35 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.41
    -7.47 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.27
    +1.93 (+2.71%)
     

  • Gold

    2,032.10
    +7.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    -0.10 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1018
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    +0.0550 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8700
    +0.0510 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,799.84
    -1,135.67 (-3.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    610.58
    -8.03 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,778.38
    +75.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,949.88
    -208.07 (-0.71%)
     

Why ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Soaring Today

Vandana Singh
·1 min read

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ANIP) Q1 revenues were $106.8 million, +65.6% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $83.49 million.

Net revenues for generic pharmaceutical products were $63.7 million, up 29.7%, driven by increased volume from the annualization of 2022 launches and a favorable product mix.

Net revenues of rare disease pharmaceutical products, which consist entirely of sales of Cortrophin Gel, were $16.3 million, in-line with the company's expectations.

Adjusted EPS of $1.17, a turnaround from an EPS loss of $(0.12), beat the consensus of $0.82.

Guidance: For FY23, ANIP raised net revenue guidance to $385-$410.0 million versus the prior guidance of $360-$385 million and consensus of $361.82 million.

Maintains Cortrophin Gel specific revenue guidance of $80-$90.0 million.

The company expects adjusted EBITDA of $97-$107.0 million as compared to previously issued guidance of $78-$88.0 million.

ANIP forecasts adjusted EPS of $2.99-$3.45 versus prior guidance of $2.09-$2.59 and consensus of $2.43.

Price Action: ANIP shares are up 13.20% at $44.13 on the last check Monday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Why ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Soaring Today originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.