Here’s Why Apple (AAPL) Detracted in Q3

Wedgewood Partners, an investment management company, released its “Wedgewood Partners Large Cap Focused Growth Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, Wedgewood Composite’s net return was -2.4% compared to the Standard & Poor’s -3.3%, Russell 1000 Growth Index’s -3.1%, and Russell 1000 Value Index’s -3.2% return for the same period. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Wedgewood Partners highlighted stocks like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a multinational technology company that designs and manufactures smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories. On October 20, 2023, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock closed at $172.88 per share. One-month return of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was -1.82%, and its shares gained 15.68% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has a market capitalization of $2.703 trillion.

Wedgewood Partners made the following comment about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) detracted from absolute performance during the quarter, as consolidated revenues slightly declined and operating income was flat compared to the past few years of pandemic-induced excess growth. Services revenues grew an impressive +12% (currency neutral), as the Company has more than 1 billion paid subscriptions. As we wrote previously, Apple's App Store ecosystem is a $1-trillion-a-year industry unto-itself, that helps generate astonishingly high returns on capital for the Company. Many growth investors have shunned Apple for years, despite this unparalleled growth, considering it still, just a "hardware company." However, we do sympathize with that assessment, somewhat, plus the stock’s historically richer valuation, if only evidenced by our weighting in Apple - despite being almost 8% - it is still just three-quarters of the double-digit weighting Apple carries in one of the more popular growth benchmarks."

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is in 8th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 135 hedge fund portfolios held Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) at the end of second quarter which was 131 in the previous quarter.

