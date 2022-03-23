U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,483.83
    -27.78 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,477.96
    -329.50 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,072.34
    -36.48 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,074.02
    -14.33 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.74
    +4.47 (+4.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.00
    +13.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    +0.25 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3390
    -0.0340 (-1.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3209
    -0.0054 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.0360
    +0.2200 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,462.61
    -123.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.65
    +12.04 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why Apple will soon lose its tight grip on the App Store

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AAPL
    Watchlist

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Apple (AAPL) may soon be forced to loosen its vice-like grip on its App Store, as regulators from the U.S. to South Korea zero in on the tech giant’s high-margin business.

Developers ranging from Spotify (SPOT) to “Fortnite”-maker Epic have railed for years against the so-called Apple tax, a 30% fee Apple charges larger developers on app sales. Those efforts could soon pay off, if Apple wants to keep doing business in the European Union: The EU is expected to approve its Digital Markets Act (DMA), a landmark piece of legislation that should free developers from Apple’s fees.

And that could cost Apple billions.

“They've been under pressure for some time [to lower Apple Store fees],” NYU Stern School of Business professor Vasant Dhar told Yahoo Finance. “It just seems really high, and I think there is a case that they're being anticompetitive, and exploiting [the iPhone], which is at the epicenter of all of this.”

Apple contends the App Store, and its fees, protect hundreds of millions of iPhone users from malware and scams. But with the Digital Markets Act seemingly set to become law, and legislators in the U.S. and other countries prepared to take a bat to the company’s App Store practices, Apple might finally lose control of its famed walled garden.

Hits from all sides

Apple’s iPhone is, by far, its most important product. But with smartphone sales slowing, the company has been diversifying its business with its App Store becoming an increasingly important part of that strategy.

Apple doesn’t provide exact App Store sales numbers, instead bundling the amount as part of its Services business. In 2021, Services raked in $68.4 billion of Apple’s $365.8 billion in total revenue, roughly 19% of total earnings.

The company collects 15% from developers that make less than $1 million a year, while the larger 30% fee hits developers that make more than $1 million.

Those fees come into effect when developers use Apple’s in-app payment system. The catch is that developers can only use Apple’s payment system. If they try to use their own, Apple will boot their Apps from the App Store like it did to Epic’s “Fortnite.”

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks at the Apple Worldwide Developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, U.S., June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks at the Apple Worldwide Developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, U.S., June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

And that’s where the complaints come in. Without the ability to use outside payment systems or install apps from outside the App Store, developers have to pay up. And now regulators are taking action, starting with the EU's Digital Markets Act.

It’s not just the EU. The competition watchdog for the Netherlands has fined Apple 5 million euros a week since January for refusing to comply with an order allowing dating apps to use alternate payment methods to bypass Apple’s 30% fee.

India’s Competition Commission, meanwhile, has launched an antitrust investigation into Apple’s App Store practices. Ditto the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority.

In the U.S., the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the Open App Markets Act, which would prevent app store operators with more than 50 million users, essentially Apple and Google, from forcing app developers to use their proprietary payment systems.

That kind of pressure could force Apple to change its business practices surrounding the app store and how it profits from it.

“I think we might be at a point in time where, because of all these different types of legislation, [Apple] might have to strategically think about how they operate in this space,” Ari Lightman, professor of digital media and marketing at Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College, told Yahoo Finance.

It’s not just the fact that Apple could lose out on billions in developers fees, either. The laws also come with stiff penalties.

The EU’s, for instance, would allow regulators to fine companies between 4% and no more than 20% of their annual global revenue if they fail to comply with the law.

At Apple’s 2021 revenue, a 20% fine works out to $73.16 billion — a huge amount even for a tech giant. If other legislative bodies follow a similar penalty structure, the App Store model would be more of a liability than it’s worth.

Apple claims its service ensures user security

Apple, meanwhile, argues that its App Store fees, and strict limits on how users can install apps, come down to the price of maintaining the store and user privacy.

During a November talk at Web Summit, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, said that forcing the company to allow users to install apps from third-party sources, known as sideloading, would endanger consumers and hurt Apple’s image.

In a statement to Yahoo Finance, an Apple spokesperson said, “Governments and international agencies worldwide have explicitly advised against sideloading requirements, which would cripple the privacy and security protections that users have come to expect and that differentiate the iPhone experience."

According to Federighi, iOS devices usually don't get infected with malware because Apple’s App Store is the only place users can get apps for their devices. As a result, Apple vets every iOS app out there, ensuring they aren’t hiding malware.

Still, there’s a big hole in Apple’s argument: Apple lets users install apps from third parties on its macOS-based laptops and desktops.

At this point, it doesn’t seem as though any amount of arguing is going to help Apple out of this situation. Its App Store model is destined to change in the coming months. And for a company that’s trying to diversify its revenue streams outside of the all-important iPhone, any losses could spell trouble.

By Daniel Howley, tech editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him @DanielHowley

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • Earnings: Adobe reports weak outlook, General Mills beats, Poshmark posts Q4 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Adobe, General Mills, and Poshmark.

  • UPDATE 6-One black box from crashed China jet found; U.S. invited to investigation

    Chinese emergency workers found on Wednesday one of two black boxes from a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week with 132 people onboard, and the United States said its investigators had been invited to the crash site. The black box device recovered is the plane's cockpit voice recorder, based on an early assessment, a Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) official told a media briefing, adding that the recording material appeared to have survived impact in relatively good shape. "An initial inspection showed that the exterior of the recorder has been severely damaged, but the storage units, while also damaged to some extent, are relatively complete," CAAC official Zhu Tao said.

  • Is it a Wise Move to Still Buy Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Shares?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund & Ariel Appreciation Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending December 31, 2021, Ariel Fund and Ariel Appreciation Fund lagged their primary value benchmarks. This was largely due to some weakness among our […]

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Market check: Stocks drop, AMC and GameStop rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how stocks are trading on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Here’s Why Tao Value Disposed its Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Shares

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • India is the first country to approve the Novavax vaccine for teens, as the world readies for another COVID wave

    It’s the first country to approve Novavax’s COVID vaccine for those ages 12 through 18.

  • What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage?

    For many homeowners, one of the milestones on the path to financial independence is being able to pay off their mortgage. With typical mortgages lasting 30 years, it can take a long time to meet this goal. But what happens … Continue reading → The post What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ukraine Update: Combat Deaths Estimated; Italy Snubs Ruble Call

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin as NATO leaders prepare to meet in Brussels to discuss the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed In

  • Crypto: Coinbase stock is a ‘one-of-a-kind asset,’ analyst says

    MoffettNathanson Analyst Lisa Ellis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss her price target of $600 for Coinbase stock.

  • The Way People Invest In Real Estate Has Changed - What This New Strategy Means For Investors

    Residential rental properties have been the most common investment option for most people wanting to build wealth through real estate investing. A modest savings account could cover the down payment on a single-family home in many parts of the country, and an ambitious investor could scale that first purchase into a multi-million dollar portfolio. Institutional investors mostly stayed out of the single-family housing market. Hedge funds and private equity firms historically maintained their focu

  • Should You Now Consider Liquidating Your Sea Limited (SE) Position?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • AMC's ticket experiment for 'The Batman' seems to have worked

    Did AMC's elevated ticket experiment for "The Batman" work?

  • U.S. new home sales drop further as mortgages rates rise; prices push higher

    Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly fell in February amid rising mortgage rates and higher house prices, which are squeezing out some first-time buyers from the market. Economists saw reduced affordability curbing activity in the near-term, but expected the new housing market to plod along this year given pent-up demand, a record low inventory of previously owned homes and strong wage gains. "With interest rates climbing further because of the negative supply shock emanating from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, home sales are likely to trend lower in coming months," said David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide in Columbus, Ohio.

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.