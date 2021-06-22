U.S. markets close in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,240.69
    +15.90 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,924.61
    +47.64 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,212.12
    +70.64 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,283.69
    -2.41 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.10
    -0.56 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.90
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    -0.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1942
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4800
    -0.0040 (-0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3941
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6840
    +0.3860 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,716.84
    +195.27 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    778.48
    -15.85 (-2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,090.01
    +27.72 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,884.13
    +873.20 (+3.12%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why are bitcoin prices still plunging?

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Regulators in China taking a tougher stance on cryptocurrencies could partially explain the most recent rout in bitcoin prices. But some Wall Street watchers think the U.S. Federal Reserve's new hawkish stance on interest rate policy and bond buying is also playing a key role. 

"It is our belief that part of the momentous rally (an important part) has been helped by the Fed’s largess. Bitcoin and other cryptos should rally further on their own over the years, but we believe that they have been pulled forward by the Fed’s stimulus. In other words, we do not think that the stock market is the only asset class that has gotten ahead of itself due to the massive stimulus programs of the past year plus," said Miller Tabak chief markets strategist Matt Maley in a new research note. 

Bitcoin prices have nosedived by 16% to $32,000 since the Fed surprised investors on June 16 by signaling two potential interest rate increases by the end of 2023. Many market watchers surmised the Fed was trying to talk down red-hot asset prices (which have in part been fueled by the ability to borrow money cheaply), and bitcoin is no exception. 

Bitcoin prices fell below the key $30,000 level on Tuesday, touching $29,458 at the lows as traders continued to digest Fed day and hawkish comments since from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. 

From the record highs of more than $63,000 hit in mid-April, bitcoin has shed nearly 50% as regulators in China crack down on mining in the country. Negative tweets on the environmental impact of bitcoin mining from Tesla CEO Elon Musk haven't helped bitcoin prices, either.

Now that bitcoin prices have breached the important support point of $30,000, traders are bracing for an additional selling wave in the near-term. 

Warns Maley, "Bitcoin has touched that $30,000 level (or at least come very close to it) several times over the last month. Therefore, if it drops below that level in any meaningful way, it’s going to be very bearish on a technical basis. Thus the $20,000 level that many pundits have been pointing to recently is not out of the question at all. This will not mean that the bull market is cryptos is over, but a break below $30,000 will be something that will be quite negative on a short-term basis."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

What’s hot from Sozzi:

Watch Yahoo Finance’s live programming on Verizon FIOS channel 604, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Pluto TV, and YouTube. Online catch Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, and LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • A Record Buyout Is Just the Start as Wealthy Flee Tax Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- For 110 years, four generations of Mills family members earned their money by expanding their great-grandfather’s Chicago apron business into a medical supplier that ranked among the nation’s largest private companies.But soon after Democrats turned their attention toward raising taxes for the wealthy this year, the family signed a deal to cash out billions.It was no coincidence, according to people close to the more-than $30 billion transaction, which sold part of Medline Industr

  • ReconAfrica responds to the Globe and Mail's recent inaccurate and defamatory article

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) provides a factual response to Globe & Mail's false and defamatory article dated June 20, 2021.

  • 13 Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Inflation

    In this article, we discuss the 13 stocks to buy amid rising inflation. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Inflation. The increase in prices of items because of supply chain problems and rising demand have led to fears of inflation […]

  • BlackBerry Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Watch for

    BlackBerry (BB), a provider of intelligent security software and services to businesses and governments, will report its Q1 earnings on June 24 after markets close. Over the past year, the stock has gained approximately 128% and is currently trading close to C$16.00. Strong earnings could boost BB shares, so let’s have a look at what analysts are expecting. Analysts on average, expect BlackBerry to post a loss of $0.05 per share in Q1 2022, compared to earnings of $0.02 in Q1 2021. Estimated rev

  • Plug Power Missed Earnings Estimates. Why Its Stock Is Gaining.

    Plug Power posted bigger-than-expected sales, though its first-quarter earnings fell short of estimates.

  • Dogecoin hits lowest level since early April as cryptocurrencies remain under pressure

    China’s regulatory crackdown continues to take toll on cryptocurrencies.

  • Reddit-Hyped Oil Explorer Sells $100 Million in New Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Torchlight Energy Resources Inc., the tiny oil company touted on Reddit as a possible short squeeze, moved quickly to cash in on its sudden popularity by selling about $100 million in new shares.The Texas-based oil driller that started the year with a market valuation of $71 million disclosed the share sale in a federal filing late Monday. Torchlight, which has seen its valuation more than double in just the past week to more than $1 billion, said it may issue another $150 million

  • Buy These 3 New Stocks Before They Jump Over 40%, Says Goldman Sachs

    The IPO activity this year continues a heavy momentum built up last year – when despite the corona crisis and the economic dislocations, the market saw record breaking IPO activity, with 407 new public offerings. It’s an example of the stock market’s dynamism, and the confidence of both company managers and investors that stocks are the place to find returns. This brings us to Goldman Sachs. The banking firm’s stock analysts have been looking for the equities primed to gain in current conditions

  • Alibaba: Still a Favorite of Long-term Investors

    Alibaba (BABA) stock has been on a rough ride in recent months. Since hitting a peak of nearly $320 per share late last year, shares have seen a drop of nearly 50% from these highs. For such an incredible growth stock, this drop is one that has many investors scratching their heads. Of course, there are reasons that Alibaba and its growth peers have struggled of late. Late last year, it was announced that the much-anticipated IPO of its Ant Financial subsidiary was delayed. Ant Financial was als

  • Moderna to Increase Vaccine Production; Stock Up 4.5%

    Moderna (MRNA) plans to increase its COVID-19 vaccine production capacity to meet the growing demand for doses, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing company officials. Moderna's stock jumped 4.54% on Monday to close at $208.24. The company is setting up two new production lines at its U.S. plant in Boston. The first line is expected to begin production by fall, while the second line will start by early 2022. These lines will ramp up the facility’s production capacity by 50%. Moderna

  • It looks a lot like 2004 in the markets, Morgan Stanley says. What happens next.

    Morgan Stanley said 2021 was beginning to resemble 2004, a year which may offer clues for investors as to what will happen in the months ahead.

  • This hedge fund invested in GameStop — it’s now closing after suffering losses: reports

    White Square Capital is thought to be one of the first hedge funds to close following sharp meme-stock price movements.

  • 10 Best Copper Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best copper stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Copper Stocks to Buy Now. Copper is on track to become the new gold as the gap between supply and demand widens. According to a […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks to buy now according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman. Billionaire Leon Cooperman, who oversees Omega Advisors, […]

  • Amazon’s 2021 sales will be ‘materially better than expected’: Analyst

    D.A. Davidson Sr. Research Analyst Tom Forte discusses the outlook for Amazon as it continues its 48 hour Prime Day event.

  • 3 Dividend Ideas to Protect Your Portfolio Against Inflation

    Chris Senyek, chief investment strategist at Wolfe Research, says that dividend investors need to be nimble and consider different strategies when looking at inflationary possibilities. Plus: Prudential’s commitment to its dividend and T. Rowe’s special payout.

  • GE Announces Date of 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split, Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

    The multinational conglomerate General Electric Company (GE) announced the date for its 1-for-8 reverse stock split to be effective post-close of trading on July 30. The shares will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on August 2. Shares closed down 1.7% at $12.78 on June 18. Over the years, GE has gradually divested several businesses, including nearly all of GE Capital, without making any related alterations to reduce the share count. (See GE stock chart on TipRanks) Carolina Dybeck Happe,

  • Micron at Cusp of Major Downtrend

    The tide has turned in recent weeks, raising odds the memory chipmaker will trade at much lower price levels.

  • Will Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Fall from its Cliff?

    Steel maker Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) has been caught up in the meme craze, grabbing the interest of retail traders. On June 21, its shares increased almost 3% to close at $20.87. The stock has rallied 265.5% over a year and jumped 44.7% year-to-date. Cleveland-Cliffs has a diversified product portfolio and is betting on higher steel and iron ore prices. The buyout of AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA has helped the company to become the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. With a mark

  • Rates Are Still Low. Here Are 8 Large-Cap Stocks That Offer Income.

    High-yielding stocks are back in vogue this year as investors hunt for dividends in a low-rate environment and favor value-oriented strategies. Barron’s screened the S&P 500 based on data from S&P Dow Jones Indices for top-yielding stocks and came up with eight companies with dividends in the range of 5% to 7%. Wolfe Research strategist recently noted that high-yielding stocks were historically inexpensive versus the S&P 500 based on price earnings ratios.