U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,564.70
    -12.41 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,209.80
    -158.67 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,474.94
    -31.95 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,086.43
    -9.80 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.71
    +1.28 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.60
    +29.20 (+1.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.69 (+2.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8320
    -0.0330 (-1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2650
    -0.3200 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,869.16
    +202.36 (+0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.50
    +0.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Why aren't female founders getting a bigger piece of the pie? Theories abound

Anita Ramaswamy
·3 min read

Less than 2% of venture capital funding went to all-female founding teams in 2021, marking a five-year low, new data from Pitchbook shows. All-female founding teams did receive 83% more funding in 2021 in absolute dollars compared to the year prior, but that’s likely because US startups overall raked in a record amount of cash last year.

Still, the rising tide did not lift all boats. The share of funding all-female founding teams earned was down for the second year in a row, according to Pitchbook.

So how is it that despite the recent boom in startup funding, the venture capital industry is actually becoming an even tougher place for women to raise money?

Venture investor Del Johnson hosted a Twitter Spaces conversation last week that fostered discussion about whether and why all-female founding teams appear uniquely disadvantaged in the fundraising process -- despite that the number of women in venture capital has increased in recent years.

One theory shared by Johnson is that "male power brokers [are] more likely to select or fund the women VCs who share their own patriarchal biases, and keep out the many women who don’t share those views," he told TechCrunch in a written message. In short, women VCs are just as inclined to favor male founders as their male peers.

Serial entrepreneur Gentry Lane, who was part of the discussion and spoke with TechCrunch afterward, similarly believes that the venture industry is inherently biased against women. How else explain that while top VCs have been more accessible than ever because of Zoom and online interactions, the share of funding going to all-female founders is dropping and not rising? It's "systemic misogyny," says Lane, who is the CEO and founder of venture-backed national security software company ANOVA Intelligence.

Yet there were other theories surfaced in the Twitter Spaces conversation. VCs are more comfortable hosting events dedicated to helping underrepresented founders than actually funding them, suggested some of the participants. Instead of writing checks, investors engage in so-called virtue signaling, observed these frustrated entrepreneurs.

Lane also suggested that VCs's enduring focus on presentations and pitch decks rather than "normal, human conversation" continues to negatively impact underrepresented founders, who typically have less experience in the former categories.

Investment stage could also play a role, discussion participants noted, as much of the increase in venture funding overall in 2021 was driven by later-stage rounds, which tend to be dominated by male founders.

While speculation abounds, there was a silver lining in that Pitchbook report. To wit, the Pitchbook data shows that VC-backed companies with at least one female founder captured over 25% of last year’s total venture deals by count, representing 17.6% of overall deal value. Founding teams with both men and women accounted for the vast majority of those deals.

Shriya Nevatia of accelerator program On Deck cited the Pitchbook data as a reason for optimism, pointing out the recent increase in the percentage of deals with at least one female founder in a tweet yesterday. Wrote Nevatia: "This is sooo much closer to 50% -- up from 11.8% in 2008 -- that's quite fast!!"

She then tweeted: "We ARE making progress, keep it up yall."

Recommended Stories

  • Former Detroit city councilman Andre Spivey sentenced to prison

    Andre Spivey received a two-year prison sentence after accepting more than $35,000 in bribes.

  • A Flood of Cash Flows Into Israel's Red-Hot Tech Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The big money has arrived for what could be the next generation of Israel’s vaunted technology sector.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Pare Gains in Choppy Trade, Nasdaq Rebounds: Markets WrapFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off Sony's Market Value in a DayInternational investors helpe

  • Sequoia Capital India looks to double down on commerce startup Bikayi

    Bikayi is in talks to raise about $50 million in a new financing round, four people familiar with the matter told me, as the Indian startup looks to scale its platform that helps small businesses set up and run their e-commerce stores. Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital India are holding conversations with the Indian startup to lead its Series B round, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the deliberations are ongoing and private. Sequoia Capital India, which led Bikayi's $10.8 million Series A funding in September last year, is positioning to lead the round, two sources said.

  • Entrée’s Assets Hit $1 Billion After New Funding for Israel Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Venture capital firm Entrée Capital reached $1 billion in assets after raising fresh funds to bankroll Israeli technology companies, following one of the busiest years of investing in the country’s booming industry.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Pare Gains in Choppy Trade, Nasdaq Rebounds: Markets WrapFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warn

  • QED Investors hires Gbenga Ajayi as partner to focus on investments in Africa

    In a move rarely made by Western venture capitalists, QED Investors announced today that it has hired an African partner, Gbenga Ajayi. Last September, the fintech-focused venture capital firm announced closing $1.05 billion for its oversubscribed seventh fund. Today’s announcement adds Africa to the mix.

  • Lattice raises $175M at a $3B valuation for its people management platform

    Lattice, a platform that helps with workforce people management -- the ability to carry out performance reviews, employee feedback, and praise; tools to set and track goals and other long-term career plans; and analytics to get a bigger picture of how a workforce is working -- has really come into its own as a business in the last two years, as our concepts of "office" and "team" have been stretched by the challenges of a global health pandemic. Now, the eponymous startup has closed a big funding round at a big valuation -- $175 million, a Series F that values Lattice at $3 billion -- underscoring the ground it has gained in the market, and the ambitions it has for the future. Thrive Capital, Elad Gil, Tiger Global, and Dragoneer led the round, with previous backers Founders Fund, HighSage Ventures, Shasta Ventures, Fuel Capital, Khosla Ventures, and several new, unnamed angel investors, also participating.

  • Blossom Capital closes $432M fund for Series A deals in Europe

    European startups collectively raised a record $100 billion+ in funding in 2021, a sign of their swelling ranks, ambitions and stature. Blossom Capital, which makes investments in European startups at the Series A stage, has raised $432 million in its third fund, from a mix of limited partners that span Europe and the U.S. At $432 million, it's the largest fund to date focused on European startups' Series A rounds, Blossom said. Founded by Ophelia Brown, formerly of Index Ventures and Local Globe, Blossom's growth has mirrored that of the startup landscape in Europe.

  • Venture Capital fund Blossom raises £316m in funding for investments

    The London-based VC fund said a third of the investment will go into cryptocurrency businesses as the sector goes mainstream.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • UK Inflation and Central Bank Chatter Puts the Pound back in the Spotlight

    While BoE Governor Bailey and UK inflation figures will be the key areas of focus, inflation figures from Canada will also put the Loonie in focus.

  • Activision Sexual Misconduct Fallout Prompted Microsoft to Pursue Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Late last year, as employees at Activision Blizzard Inc. and Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick were reeling from accusations that Kotick knew of sexual harassment at the company for years, a group of Microsoft Corp. senior executives suggested that Xbox head Phil Spencer check in with the embattled CEO.The goal, according to a person familiar with the matter, was to offer support to a key partner and make it clear that Microsoft had concerns about the treatment of women at Acti

  • Bank of America stock jumps as profit rises above expectations, while revenue comes up a bit shy

    Shares of Bank of America Corp. rallied 2.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the moneycenter bank reported fourth-quarter profit that rose above expectations while revenue came up a bit shy, while growth in loans and deposits helped boost net interest income (NII) despite a challenging interest rate environment. Net income rose to $6.77 billion, or 82 cent a share, from $5.21 billion, or 59 cents a share, in the year ago period, and beat the FactSet consensus of 77 cents. Total revenue ros

  • Coca-Cola's African subsidiary eyes more consolidation in continent

    Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), the biggest bottling unit of Coca-Cola in the continent, is eyeing further consolidation of the parent's bottling operations there, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as it prepares to go public. CCBA is the Atlanta-based company's eighth biggest bottling company with operations in 14 countries in the continent. Its spate of acquisitions since 2017 has brought bottling operations in Zambia, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, South Africa and other smaller bottlers under its fold to form a $3.2 billion behemoth by 2021.

  • Cruise Operator Genting Hong Kong Files to Wind Up Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Genting Hong Kong Ltd. has filed to wind up the company in one of the biggest stumbles by a cruise operator globally after the pandemic ravaged the industry and drove its German shipbuilding subsidiary into insolvency.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields C

  • Analysis-Dollar churns as investors bet on growth outside U.S

    Currency market investors are less sure about the U.S. dollar's outlook now than they have been for many months, prompting sharp gyrations by the greenback last week despite red hot inflation data and a hawkish Federal Reserve. "Everybody had been positioned for a stronger dollar" going into the new year, said Jack McIntyre, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global. Then last week, the U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, fell as much as 1.2% before paring loses to finish the week down 0.6%.

  • Exclusive-China drafts rules to give property developers more access to escrow funds - sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China is drafting nationwide rules to make it easier for property developers to access funds from sales still held in escrow accounts in its latest move to ease a severe cash crunch in the sector, four people with knowledge of the matter said. Regulatory curbs on borrowing have driven the sector into crisis, highlighted by China Evergrande Group which was once China's top-selling developer but is now the world's most indebted property firm with liabilities of $300 billion. The new rules would help developers meet debt obligations, pay suppliers and finance operations by letting them use the funds in escrow that are currently controlled by municipal governments with no central oversight, the people said on condition of anonymity due to sensitivity of the matter.

  • Interest rate surge reflects Fed policy that 'overstayed its welcome'

    Soaring inflation — and by extension interest rates and expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes — have made their presence felt on Wall Street in a big way.

  • Kohl’s Is Urged by Macellum to Make Changes or Explore Sale

    The activist investor is renewing a push to get the department-store chain to take action to boost its lagging stock, including altering its board.

  • 8 Big Stocks Lose More Than Half Their Value As Bear Looms

    Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks.

  • JPMorgan’s NII outlook was ‘unnecessarily confusing,’ analyst says

    JPMorgan's 2022 outlook for net interest income of $50 billion appeared to fall short of initial analyst targets, which included NII from its Markets business.