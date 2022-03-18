U.S. markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,391.50
    -18.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,345.00
    -116.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,020.50
    -91.25 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.70
    -7.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.81
    +2.83 (+2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.80
    -7.40 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.48
    -0.14 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1083
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.67
    -1.00 (-3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.9440
    +0.3460 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,741.86
    -106.59 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.63
    -2.63 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Why aren't VCs funding more startups focused on menopause?

Connie Loizos
·4 min read

In recent years, "femtech" has attracted increasing attention and venture funding, with dozens of startups to springing into existence, from digital health apps to, more newly, regenerative medicine companies. Most of those deals tie to infertility, and it's easy to appreciate why. Among U.S. women ages 15 to 49 years with no prior births, 26% have difficulty getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term, says the CDC.

Still, founders and investors are slowly catching on to an even bigger opportunity in menopause, which impacts half the population and is becoming front of mind as the world's demographics skew older, owing to, among other things, a shift toward smaller families that began in the late 1960s and an increase in life expectancy. (Between 1980 and 2016, average life expectancy at birth increased from 73.7 to 78.6 years).

The numbers suggest opportunity. Indeed, according to recent United Nations data, the number of older people in the total population is increasing rapidly. In 2020, there were 727 million persons aged 65 years or over in the world; by 2050, that number is expected to double to 1.5 billion people. It's why we're beginning to see a greater range of companies catering to an older demographic, from reverse-mortgage type lending companies to senior home care services startups.

Yet menopause -- which is clearly an enormous market -- continues to attract a trickling of investment dollars. According to Crunchbase data, only a dozen startups that address menopause have attracted funding over the last 12 months.

The most recent of these is Vira Health, which offers personalized digital therapeutics for women going through menopause and just this week announced a second round of funding ($12 million). The deal follows a $10 million round announced last month for HerMD, an outfit aiming to open offline centers focused on women’s sexual health and menopause (it operates two right now). Gameto, a company that aims to delay -- even eradicate -- menopause through regenerative medicine, meanwhile announced $20 million in funding in January.

Compared to the dollars being invested elsewhere, often in me-too companies, it's chump change. It's even more shocking given that women who are pre-menopausal, menopausal, or post-menopausal tend to be at the height of their spending power.

In fairness, there are plenty of reasons investors might be hesitant, including that many are male and will themselves never experience menopause. Indeed, most of the companies funded to date have received checks from female VCs.

There haven't been any "breakout" consumer brands catering to women who experience menopause.

While some of the most costly investments -- the development of hormone replacement therapies -- have proven highly remunerative for pharmaceutical companies, they've also been plagued with safety concerns, and the path to rolling out new drugs is littered with failure. (Astellas, a Japan-based multinational pharma company, is perhaps the latest to swing and miss in a phase 3 study in Asia.)

Still, investors looking for upside might take a harder look at menopause as a market. Advances in recent years in biology, computing, automation and artificial intelligence are drawing growing interest in menopause from a wide range of stakeholders, including those focusing on regenerative medicine, which is the process of creating living, functional tissues to repair or replace tissue or organ function that is lost.

Gameto, for example, which is backed by Future Ventures, hopes to use cell therapies to extend the time before ovaries stop functioning as an organ in order to delay some of the health conditions associated with menopause, including higher blood pressure, heart disease and osteoporosis. (Its CEO believes women deserve a higher quality of life for longer, given they are living longer lives.)

There's growing evidence to suggest there could be more opportunities for treatments. For instance, researchers are only now beginning to realize the impact of menopause on women's brains. “Many of the symptoms of menopause cannot possibly be directly produced by the ovaries, if you think about the hot flashes, the night sweats, the anxiety, the depression, the insomnia, the brain fog,” Lisa Mosconi, an associate professor of neurology at Weill Cornell Medicine and director of its Women’s Brain Initiative, told the New York Times in July. “Those are brain symptoms, and we should look at the brain as something that is impacted by menopause at least as much as your ovaries are.”

As for the lack of breakout consumer brands catering to women who experience menopause -- including brands that relieve signs and symptoms and help manage chronic conditions -- they could be around the corner.

One thing seems certain. It's an underserved market that's fast growing and target rich. Add in the chance to get behind category-defining brands, and it's fair to wonder: Why aren't VCs -- and founders, for that matter -- more focused on menopause?

Recommended Stories

  • Jho Low Was an $87 Million Vegas Whale at Late-Night Baccarat Table

    (Bloomberg) -- Jho Low was a big man in Vegas. He sported gold lame suits, traveled with an entourage and lost tens of millions of dollars, a New York jury was told.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceIn a singl

  • Tesla stock rises after Elon Musk tweets about company’s ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    Yahoo Finance Live examines EV manufacturer Tesla's stock boost following CEO Elon Musk's latest tweet.

  • Stock Traders Brace for a $3.5 Trillion ‘Triple Witching’ Event

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders are bracing for fresh equity-market fireworks Friday after another week of global turbulence.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceIn a quarterly event known as triple witching,

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • Coronavirus: Cases expected to rise as new variant surges in Europe

    Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest news on COVID-19 and how cases are expected to rise due to the emergence of a new variant in Europe.

  • FedEx stock moving lower after reporting mixed Q3 results

    FedEx shares are moving lower in after-hours trading after missing on earnings for Q3.&nbsp;

  • Alibaba and other China stocks will 'rip' this year: Strategist

    Alibaba (BABA)'s ADRs could rip higher after a massive relief rally spurred by an ease of regulatory risks, which one strategist called "a sea change."

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Added $341 Million Just Ahead of Big Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood fans are back at it -- and this time they got the timing right. Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: Biden to Warn China Against Supporting RussiaDip-buyers rushed into Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund on Tuesday, adding more

  • 2 Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With stocks trading down 63% to 73% from recent highs, these metaverse leaders offer explosive upside.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Popped 6%

    Shares of cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) jumped 6% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The pop came in response to an announcement by CrowdStrike that it will expand an ongoing partnership with cloud content accelerator Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) -- which is up 9.5% today -- "to provide joint customers with Zero Trust capabilities."

  • Why it matters if Saudi Arabia sells oil in Chinese yuan instead of US dollars

    What would happen to the US economy, and to the US dollar as the world's reserve currency, if the Chinese yuan became the oil industry's currency of choice?

  • Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and 'unjustified' shortages

    Unverified video footage shot in Russia's regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can. Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher. Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

  • Ark Invest down over 30% in 2022, Blue Apron adds breakfast, Buffett spends $1 billion more on Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.

  • Buy ‘oversold tech stocks,’ especially Apple: Analyst

    After a volatile start to the year, many technology stocks have become significantly cheaper — and it's time to start scooping up shares, according to at least one analyst.

  • Too Rich for a Roth? Do This

    Fortunately, there is a way around the Roth IRA roadblock for affluent taxpayers: a backdoor Roth IRA. For 2022, Roth IRA contributions are not allowed for single filers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $144,000 or more or married couples filing jointly whose MAGI exceeds $214,000. Traditional IRAs, on the other hand, have no income limits for eligibility.

  • ‘My daughter continues to ignore her responsibility to make payments.’ I cosigned student loans for her, but am now disabled with limited income. Can I get out of this loan?

    Question: I cosigned on a private student loan for my daughter in 2006. Unfortunately, my daughter has ignored, and continues to ignore, her responsibility to make the payments on this loan, and they are now coming to me for payment. Answer: Generally speaking, when you cosign a loan like this, each cosigner is liable for the full amount of the loan.

  • These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Says Truist

    Let’s talk about artificial intelligence. AI is a growing segment of the tech sector, finding uses in almost every industry, especially those featuring autonomous systems. Self-driving cars, industrial robots, call center chatbots, even the smartphones in our pockets – all of them have some connection with AI and machine learning tech. It has already changed the face of the digital world, and its revolution is far from over. A tech with such a profound and wide-ranging impact will also make itse