Here’s Why Artisan Developing World Fund Exited DLocal Limited (DLO)

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Developing World Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund (Investor Class) returned 1.91% compared to 0.90% for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The fund has returned 88.68% cumulatively since June 30, 2015, compared to a 23.33% return for the benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Artisan Developing World Fund highlighted stocks like DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the Q2 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) is a payment processing platform. On July 10, 2023, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) stock closed at $12.15 per share. One-month return of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) was -5.37%, and its shares lost 53.20% of their value over the last 52 weeks. DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) has a market capitalization of $3.546 billion.

Artisan Developing World Fund made the following comment about DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"In Q4, our recent investment in Latin American payments company DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) was confronted by a fraud accusation from a short seller. As we worked to substantiate the accusations, the challenging market backdrop persisted and opportunities in many of our stocks presented themselves, including in Latin America. Thus, a moment of below-average reinvestment risk emerged, and we were able to exit an increasingly challenged residual investment in Dlocal (65bps at $12.52). Dlocal has since struggled to recover from the allegations (-3.82% through June 30, 2023)."

