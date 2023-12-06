Here’s Why Artisan Partners Mid Cap Fund Harvested Agilent Technologies (A)

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Mid Cap Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Inflation remained on a downward trend in the quarter and the fund’s Investor Class fund ARTMX returned -2.95%, Advisor Class fund APDMX posted a return of -2.92%, and Institutional Class fund APHMX returned -2.90%, compared to a -5.22% return for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Artisan Mid Cap Fund made the following comment about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"We ended our investment campaigns in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A), Teledyne and Envista during the quarter. Agilent is an analytical technology provider with strength in the life sciences industry. While its management continues to execute well, we believe several important end markets have entered extended periods of slower growth, including pharmaceutical small molecule research and China. Therefore, we decided to harvest the position in favor of accelerating profit cycle opportunities elsewhere in the portfolio."

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 45 hedge fund portfolios held Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) at the end of third quarter which was 46 in the previous quarter.

