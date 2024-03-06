Here’s Why Artko Capital Sold Northern Technologies (NTIC)

Artko Capital, an investment management company, recently released its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, an average partnership interest in the fund increased by 6.9% net of fees. However, investments in comparable indexes like Russell 2000, Russell Microcap, and the S&P 500 were up 14.0%, 16.1%, and 11.7% in the fourth quarter. For the full year, the fund was up 1.6% net of fees while comparable market indexes were up 16.9%, 9.3%, and 26.3% respectively. For more information on the fund’s top picks in 2023, please check its top five holdings.

Artko Capital featured stocks like Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Circle Pines, Minnesota, Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) engages in the business of rust and corrosion management solutions. On March 5, 2024, Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) stock closed at $13.92 per share. One-month return of Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) was 10.21%, and its shares gained 9.35% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) has a market capitalization of $131.232 million.

Artko Capital stated the following regarding Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"We sold our position in Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) in the 4th quarter at an average price above $11.00, after almost three years and a 30.0% total return, including dividends. Despite being fans of NTIC, its story, and its management team, we decided to explore opportunities in the market to deploy microcap-focused capital on companies with multiples of upside, such as our newest addition discussed below, Maui Land & Pineapple Company. We will continue to monitor NTIC closely and, if the cyclical and microcap doldrums persist, we may get an opportunity to get back in at below $9.00 again."

