Why AUTO1 Group SE (ETR:AG1) Could Be Worth Watching

AUTO1 Group SE (ETR:AG1), is not the largest company out there, but it led the XTRA gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on AUTO1 Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is AUTO1 Group Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – AUTO1 Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €12.95, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that AUTO1 Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will AUTO1 Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 83% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for AUTO1 Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since AG1 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AG1 for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AG1. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

