Here’s Why Ave Maria Growth Fund Added BlackLine (BL) to its Portfolio

Investment management company Ave Maria recently released its “Ave Maria Growth Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The total return of the fund in the first quarter was 9.29% compared to a 7.50% return for the S&P 500 Index. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Ave Maria Growth Fund highlighted stocks like BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Woodland Hills, California, BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) provides accounting and financial software to automate and streamline operations. On June 7, 2023, BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) stock closed at $53.10 per share. One-month return of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) was -2.78%, and its shares lost 30.86% of their value over the last 52 weeks. BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has a market capitalization of $3.212 billion.

Ave Maria Growth Fund made the following comment about BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) sells the leading financial close software to help businesses easily close out their books at the end of their reporting periods. Customer satisfaction is extremely high, resulting in a best-in-class revenue renewal rate of 98% and a historical growth rate above 20% per year. Low product penetration of existing products and the opportunity to develop new adjacent products creates a long runway for the standalone company to continue growing at a rapid rate. The potential for a strategic acquirer to remove costs from the business makes it an attractive acquisition target too."

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 24 hedge fund portfolios held BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 23 in the previous quarter.

