Why Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Could Be Worth Watching

While Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$200 and falling to the lows of US$154. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Axcelis Technologies' current trading price of US$163 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Axcelis Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Axcelis Technologies Worth?

According to my valuation model, Axcelis Technologies seems to be fairly priced at around 9.8% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Axcelis Technologies today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $180.82, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Axcelis Technologies’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Axcelis Technologies generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Axcelis Technologies' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 35%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ACLS’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ACLS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Axcelis Technologies, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example - Axcelis Technologies has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Axcelis Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

