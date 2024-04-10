Why baby boomers are the luckiest generation in history

baby boomers

Jeremy Hunt was accused of forgetting pensioners in his Budget, with tax cuts for workers but little to cheer for retirees.

Paul Johnson at the Institute for Fiscal Studies said pensioners were “substantial net losers” from the announcement, while former employment minister Anne Widdecombe said it was “unbelievable” that the Government could forget the grey vote in an election year.

“They just decided to pretend we don’t exist,” she fumed.

In fact, pensioners have had a good 14 years under the Conservatives and Coalition. While the most recent Budget didn’t have much for them, plenty of others have.

The triple lock, which was introduced by George Osborne in 2010, has pushed the state pension up significantly faster than average earnings for workers, rising by 8.5pc this month for instance.

Services on which pensioners rely disproportionately heavily, such as the NHS, have received repeated large budget increases.

Rises to the income tax threshold in the early years of Tory and Lib Dem were also a boon.

Beyond government support, today’s pensioners have benefited from a surge in property values once they were on the ladder, generous final salary pension schemes and improvements in both life expectancy and quality of life.

Today’s pensioners are, in Johnson’s words, a “lucky” generation.

Financially, it is not just the triple lock on state pension that has delivered for them. Occupational pensions were also better for many of today’s retirees, saving up generous final salary pots.

These schemes guarantee pensioners a set level of income in retirement comparable to their final salary, sometimes inflation linked.

Almost half – 46pc – of all workers who were saving for retirement in 1997 were doing so into a final salary scheme.

Today, barely one in five workers have a final salary scheme. Most are instead putting money into riskier defined contribution schemes, which are simply a lump sum that gets invested.

If workers are only saving the bare minimum of 8pc of their pay, of which 3pc comes from the employer, they will face a sharp drop in their income when they retire.

Story continues

Generous private pensions and the triple lock have helped drive an increase in the incomes of retired households by more than 40pc in real terms over the past 20 years.

For those below pension age who are predominantly working, the increase has been just 19pc.

This gives pensioners a certain insulation from the cost of living crisis and higher interest rates. Only one in 10 over-75s are “not coping” financially, according to a survey of households published by the Financial Conduct Authority on Wednesday. Four times as many 35 to 44-year-olds are struggling.

Those aged above the state pension age now have, on average, effectively the same amount of disposable income as workers, Johnson at the IFS says.

In part, this reflects improving finances for retirees. But it is also a product of stagnating pay for workers. The Resolution Foundation estimates that flatlining real wages have cost today’s employees around £11,000 in lost earnings.

It is not just financially where pensioners are lucky. In a vast array of areas the world has got better over time, from the price and variety of food on offer, to technological progress and the successful treatment of more diseases.

The typical family also now has more than twice as much spare cash to spend on items of their choosing than 45 years ago.

Food is cheaper: the amount the average family spends on food and drink has halved since the mid-1980s.

While these improvements have benefited everyone, it is a benefit that past generations of pensioners have not enjoyed. In that sense, this cohort is lucky.

Rising life expectancies mean pensioners can also look forward to far more years in retirement than their parents’ generation.

In 1984, a man aged 65 could expect to live for just over another 13 years. Now, a man of the same age is likely to see another 19 years, an improvement of almost six years.

The pace of those gains is slowing. In 40 years’ time, in 2064, a man at 65 is expected to live for 22.3 years – a gain of 3.3 years on today’s figure. The state retirement age is also edging upward, so some of that extra life will be spent in work.

Elsewhere, there are signs that future retirees will not be so fortunate as the current group.

Housing costs are a rare example where the situation has clearly become worse, meaning today’s pensioners are significantly luckier than the youth of today.

The average house cost less than £23,000 in 1980, according to Nationwide. By 2000, the figure was above £77,000. It is now more than £260,000.

Wages have failed to keep pace with rising house prices. In 1980, the average first-time buyer took out a mortgage less than double their income, according to UK Finance. By 2022, a typical buyer getting on the housing ladder was borrowing more than three times their income.

Those who bought a home in the 1980s or 1990s gained hugely from these price rises, albeit largely in paper terms if they own a single property.

Meanwhile, younger buyers have struggled.

Rising prices have also forced today’s young people to save for longer for a deposit. Buyers now typically take out mortgages lasting for more than 30 years to spread the cost of the debts, rather than the traditional 25.

House prices are not the only factor. Interest rates also matter. The Bank of England’s base rate rose well into double figures for large chunks of the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s, which meant mortgage payments were significant even if affordability ratios were better.

However, interest rates have never been higher than 6pc in the past quarter of a century, limiting the pain somewhat.

This is not to say that times were always easy for today’s pensioners, nor that youngsters necessarily have everything especially tough.

Unemployment, for instance, is extremely low by historical standards. It has been close to 4pc for most of the past five years, save for a brief blip during lockdown. It had not previously been this low since the mid-1970s.

By contrast, in the recessions of the 1980s and 1990s, through which today’s pensioners lived, unemployment peaked at more than 10pc.

Pensioners did not always enjoy the standards of living and wealth they enjoy today, and put in plenty of work along the way to get here.

Yet here again, retirees had the wind against their back. Overall spending power increased by an average of 2.7pc per year in the three decades to 2007 when today’s pensioners were working.

Since then, growth has ground almost to a halt, edging up by a mere 0.7pc per year. As a result, today’s workers are struggling to see the same evidence of progress in their lives that pensioners did while they were working.

Meanwhile, with education disrupted by Covid, a mental health crisis among the young and the economy stagnating, future generations of workers may be even worse off.

While Johnson at the IFS dubbed the current crop of pensioners the “lucky”, he warned last year that “for those entering work over the next couple of years... I fear they will be the truly unlucky generation”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.