Why Backblaze Stock Skyrocketed Today

Shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ: BLZE) roared 45.2% higher on Friday after the cloud storage platform announced stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

Backblaze ends 2023 on a high note, led by B2 Cloud Storage growth

For its fourth-quarter 2023, Backblaze's revenue grew 25% year over year to $28.7 million, including a 47% increase to $14 million in B2 Cloud Storage revenue and a 10% bump to $14.7 million in Computer Backup segment sales. On the bottom line, that translated to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net loss of $5.6 million, or $0.15 per share, narrowed from a loss of $0.27 per share in last year's fourth quarter. Analysts, on average, were modeling a wider net loss of $0.18 per share on revenue of $28.2 million.

Backblaze also drove a healthy 28% increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) to $117.6 million at year-end, and its net revenue retention rate stood at a solid 109%. Backblaze CEO Gleb Budman called it a "strong finish to the year," noting the company also achieved its first-ever quarter of positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at $1.6 million (or 6% of revenue).

What's next for Backblaze investors?

For full-year 2024, Backblaze issued guidance for revenue to be between $126 million and $128 million -- well above consensus estimates for $123.8 million -- with a positive adjusted EBITDA margin of between 8% and 10%.

In the end, this was a straightforward quarterly beat punctuated by an inflection toward adjusted EBITDA profitability and better-than-expected guidance for the coming year. Shares of Backblaze are simply responding in kind today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Backblaze right now?

Before you buy stock in Backblaze, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Backblaze wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Story continues

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 12, 2024

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Backblaze Stock Skyrocketed Today was originally published by The Motley Fool