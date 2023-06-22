Why the Bank of England has put Britain on course for recession

Andrew Bailey made no attempt to sugarcoat his message. Announcing an interest rate rise from 4.5pc to 5pc, the Governor of the Bank of England was talking tough.

“Inflation is still too high and we’ve got to deal with it,” Bailey said. “We know this is hard – many people with mortgages or loans will be understandably worried about what this means for them.”

His message was loud and clear. Pain is on the way, and families should brace for impact.

Bailey has been raising interest rates at full pelt because inflation is stubbornly refusing to come back to his 2pc target.

In May, prices were up 8.7pc on the year, the same rate as in April. Underneath that headline number, core inflation – which excludes food and energy – is rising, while price rises appear to have moved from goods and into the services sector.

All of this points to inflation becoming more deeply embedded in the economy. It leaves Britain with higher inflation than other major economies, including the US, France and Germany.

“We’ve raised rates to 5pc following recent data which showed that further action was needed to get inflation back down,” Bailey said.

“If we don’t raise rates now, it could be worse later. We are committed to returning inflation to the 2pc target and will make the decisions necessary to achieve that.”

The double-sized rate rise is designed in part to prove the Bank’s commitment, showing businesses and workers that it is determined to crush inflation.

That is because a key part of inflation control is the management of expectations. If staff expect a surge in prices, then they demand a higher salary. If bosses expect higher costs, then they raise prices. With more than a million job vacancies available, it is easy for workers to push for more money.

In talking tough, Bailey hopes to convince the country that inflation is, at last, being brought under control.

But restoring credibility and crushing inflation will not be easy or pleasant. Now the public will bear the consequences, paying more for mortgages and business loans.

It will come as a shock to the system. Most companies expect the Bank of England to cut interest rates later this year or early next year, according to research by Oxford Economics. What’s more, mortgage interest rates have already more than doubled in the past year, in a severe blow to households when their fixed-rate loans come to an end.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research estimates that more than 1 million households will run out of savings by the end of this year as a result of higher interest rates.

“The rise in interest rates to 5pc will push millions of households with mortgages towards the brink of insolvency,” said Max Mosley, economist at the Institute.

“No lender would expect a household to withstand a shock of this magnitude, so the Government shouldn’t either. Some investment should be done in forbearance agreements, giving households and lenders the ability to create payment plans that work for each other.”

Handouts are almost seen as a given, with speculation that Rishi Sunak will once again ride to the rescue and provide relief to struggling borrowers. But government sources indicate that those expecting a bailout this time will be sorely disappointed.

“There has to be a moment when the scales fall off your eyes about the magic money tree that started in the pandemic,” says one senior source.

“This is going to be that moment. It is very noticeable that Asian countries, which didn’t avail themselves of the magic money tree in the way that Western Europe and America did, have not got an inflation problem.”

The Bank also has another hurdle, in that 85pc of households today have a fixed rate mortgage, compared with 50pc in 2008. This means that many borrowers are shielded from the current increase in mortgage rates, although they face hefty increases in payments when their deals expire over the next few years.

The MPC repeated that the greater share of fixed-rate mortgages meant “the full impact of the increase in Bank Rate to date would not be felt for some time”.

What this suggests is that rates may need to be higher for longer in order for more people to feel the pain. Policymakers will need to balance this against the pain felt by renters, who have seen their costs rise sharply as landlords – many of whom have interest-only mortgages – hike rents to try to keep up with payments.

All of this does not bode well for growth. Even before this latest rate rise, the economy was already effectively stagnating.

GDP grew by an underwhelming 0.1pc in the three months to April. Employment is at a record high, yet output is barely budging.

It would not take much to knock the UK into a recession, joining Germany and the eurozone which are already contracting.

Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at Abrdn, says this rate rise means Britain is heading in the same direction.

“It is increasingly difficult to see how the UK avoids a recession as part of the process of bringing inflation down,” he says, adding that this “large rate increase will probably be seen in retrospect as an important milestone towards that recession”.

Suren Thiru, economist director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, says the move may even turn out to be unnecessary, making this a needless recession.

“Raising interest rates will do little to address current inflation worries given the significant time lag between rate rises and its full impact on the real economy,” he says.

“With the majority of rate rises over the past year yet to filter through to borrowers and the broader economy, by continuing to tighten credit conditions, the Bank risks overcorrecting for past mistakes and unnecessarily risking recession.”

That is bad news for households’ living standards, and bad news for a government which has growth as a key target, and which needs a vibrant economy to give it space for tax cuts before the next election.

Vivek Paul, UK chief investment strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute, says the long-term picture is even worse.

“Whether or not the UK has a technical recession is secondary to the bigger picture: anticipated cumulative growth, combining the Bank’s own estimates with realised data, is less than 3pc over the four years from 2022 to 2026,” he says.

“Only on two other occasions in the last 35 years has it been as bleak for as long.”

Bailey may have been talking tough this week. But, for Britain, it is just the beginning. The economy is going to have it tough for years to come.

