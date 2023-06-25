Why the Bank of England risks overkill after months of doing too little

Cold showers and interest rates might not appear, on the face of things, to have too much in common.

But Silvana Tenreyro, a rate-setter at the Bank of England, suspects there is a risk that officials are in the same position as a chilly and impatient bather, cranking up the hot water again and again to only be scalded all of a sudden.

“We need to be patient,” she cautioned back in March, invoking the “fool in the shower” metaphor first popularised by Milton Friedman. The Monetary Policy Committee, she warned, may find that inflation is slow to respond to its repeated interest rate rises – until suddenly higher borrowing costs crash into the economy with unexpected force.

“We do not want to get burned,” Tenreyo said.

Yet the Bank of England is becoming less patient, not more.

The slide in inflation stalled in May, sticking stubbornly at April’s rate of 8.7pc, well above the 2pc target.

Twisting the tap further and faster, the Bank raised its interest rate by another 0.5 percentage points to 5pc last week in an increasingly desperate effort to rein in prices.

Tenreyro did not back the move. In her final meeting as a member of the MPC, she, along with Swati Dhingra, voted to keep rates on hold at 4.5pc.

So are we set for a scorching? Or are the other seven members of the MPC – including Andrew Bailey, the Governor – right that the only way to stamp out inflation is to keep ratcheting up the base rate?

The answer is not clear cut. It is, after all, easy to understand why Bailey is so worried.

Inflation is falling painfully slowly from its peak of 11.1pc. Wage growth is accelerating. And price rises have moved from goods and into services, which tend to be more domestically supplied and so indicate global inflation has infected the local economy.

The majority view is that choking inflation off requires interest rates to be high enough to squeeze demand out of the economy, and scary enough to show the Bank means business so that workers and bosses do not preemptively push up wages and prices in anticipation of rising costs.

As Bailey put it last week after voting for the increase: “If we don’t raise rates now, it could be worse later. We are committed to returning inflation to the 2pc target and will make the decisions necessary to achieve that.”

This all sounds sensible, if painful. Bailey’s determination in tackling inflation means that economists at Goldman Sachs now expect the MPC to go to 5.5pc at its August meeting then 5.75pc in September.

However, not everyone agrees this would be the right move. Tenreyro and Dhingra have said that no more rate rises are needed.

It is a more difficult argument to make, given the obvious pressure of surprisingly stubborn inflation. But, there were two points the pair pulled out, the minutes of the MPC meeting show.

Firstly, they said that the inflation data show what happened over the past year, not what is coming up. The energy shock is still affecting the headline figures even as markets have gone into reverse, with petrol prices already falling and household bills soon to follow. Forward-looking indicators hint at a decline in wage demands too.

Secondly, it takes time for higher interest rates to feed their way through to inflation. The typical assumption is that the full effect is only felt after 18 to 24 months. The MPC has been raising rates steadily for 18 months now, so there is a lot of tightening still to come through in the consumer price index.

There is significant evidence that they may be right.

“The Bank is setting rates on the basis of past data – they should be looking forward and thinking, what do we think inflation will be in 18 months’ time?” says Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club.

Worrying about data month to month means “they are constantly at the mercy of erratic moves in inflation and wages”, Beck says. “This is where the risk of over-tightening comes in, when they use the rear-view mirror.”

Producer price inflation, which tracks goods and materials bought and sold by manufacturers, is plunging, he says, indicating cost pressures in the pipeline are easing.

Beck sees next month’s drop in the household energy price cap as a key moment when families should start to feel the squeeze easing. Even factors such as high immigration should help limit price rises by lessening labour shortages.

George Buckley, an economist at Nomura, adds that the economy has changed so dramatically over the last 30 years that now “it is completely geared up to operating with interest rates at very low levels”.

Central to this is the mortgage market, where much of the pain of higher rates will be felt.

A decade ago, most mortgages were on floating rates. Now almost nine in every 10 are fixed, so will not immediately notice the effect of rate rises.

“One way to look at this is that if it is taking longer to have an effect on people’s finances, the economy and inflation, do you need to do more [rate rises] now?” says Buckley.

In his view, the precise opposite could be the case. “If this is all baked in the cake and is all going to come through at some point but we are just not seeing this because of the lengthier debt maturities, you could argue the same as Tenreyro did.” He says it could be argued that “this could be the fool in the shower tightening too quickly”.

A less ambiguous factor is the money supply.

The few economists who track this unfashionable measure argue the Bank overdid quantitative easing in the pandemic, contributing to the surge in inflation, and now in turn risks overdoing rate rises.

Simon Ward, economist at Janus Henderson, says the Bank has “already gone too far”.

“I would characterise this decision [to raise rates to 5pc] as an equal and opposite mistake to their decision to expand quantitative easing back in November 2020,” he says, predicting inflation will ultimately fall below the Bank’s 2pc target.

“We were probably already going into a recession in the second half of the year. This will mean it is deeper and more prolonged. That will mean inflation will fall even faster.”

Judging who is right is far from straightforward. Former policymakers tend to think their successors on the MPC are making the right call.

Adam Posen, who served on the Committee in the financial crisis, says “if they had gone too far too fast, we would have seen it by now in wages, employment, and core inflation”. “There will be damage, but it is necessary.”

Willem Buiter, a founding member of the MPC from 1997 to 2000, says interest rates will have to stay high “at least until the second half of 2024 to weaken aggregate demand sufficiently” which he suspects will lead to a recession.

“The MPC will know they have gone too far if inflation comes down dramatically and looks likely to undershoot the target,” something he describes as “possible but not likely”.

Michael Saunders, a hawk who left the MPC last year, is confident the Bank has chosen the best option available.

“The journey back to 2pc inflation will be painful, but will ultimately be even more painful if the MPC fails to tighten enough,” he says.

Saunders says it is better to be wrong by tightening too fast, then cleaning up the mess by cutting interest rates again later – even if this means a short spell of scalding.

“It is less risky to tighten too far, and then ease if inflation is likely to undershoot, rather than tighten too little and risk allowing high inflation expectations to become even more entrenched,” he says.

