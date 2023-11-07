Here’s Why Baron Funds Still Keep its Shopify (SHOP) Stake

Baron Funds, an investment management firm, released its "Baron Global Advantage Fund" third quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter of 2023, the Baron Global Advantage Fund®, denoted as the "Fund," experienced a 6.1% loss for its Institutional Shares. This performance can be compared to the 3.4% losses of the MSCI ACWI Index, known as the "Benchmark," and the 4.9% losses for the MSCI ACWI Growth Index, which serves as the Fund's benchmarks. Take a moment to review the fund's top 5 holdings to gain insights into their primary investment choices for 2023.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Baron Global Advantage Fund mentioned Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and explained its insights for the company. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is a Ottawa, Canada-based Canadian multinational e-commerce company with a $77.6 billion market capitalization. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) delivered a 74.10% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 87.44%. The stock closed at $60.43 per share on November 6, 2023.

Here is what Baron Global Advantage Fund has to say about Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Shopify Inc. is a cloud-based software provider for multi-channel commerce. Shares gave back some of their strong performance from the first half of 2023, declining 15.5% on the back of rising concerns related to the health of the consumer and the expansion of TikTok and Temu into the U.S. While we are cognizant of these near-term risks, we believe that Shopify will continue to benefit from its position as the commerce operating system for its merchants. Rather than replacing Shopify, various selling channels, including TikTok, are managed within the platform, which should enable Shopify to maintain its competitive advantage over the long term. During the quarter, Shopify announced an agreement with Amazon that will allow merchants to offer Buy with Prime within the Shopify ecosystem, enabling Shopify to act as the payments provider for these transactions and alleviating a key concern. Lastly, the company also reported strong financial results, including 17% year-over-year gross merchandise volume growth, 31% revenue growth, and consensus-beating non-GAAP operating income that outpaced estimates by over $90 million. We remain shareholders due to Shopify’s strong competitive positioning, innovative culture, and long runway for growth, as it still holds less than a 2% share of the global commerce market."

Our calculations show that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) does not belong on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) was in 74 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 66 funds in the previous quarter. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) delivered a 4.97% return in the past 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2023 page.

