Here’s Why Baron Funds Trimmed its American Tower (AMT) Stake

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Baron Funds, an investment management firm, released its “Baron Real Estate Income Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the first nine months of 2023, the Fund has increased 1.20%, outperforming the REIT Index, which declined 2.89%. As of September 30, 2023, the Fund has maintained its top 3% ranking among all real estate funds for its 5-year performance period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to know more about their top bets for 2023.

In its Q2 2023 investor letter, Baron Real Estate Income Fund mentioned American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1995, American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) is a Boston, Massachusetts-based real estate investment trust company with a $74.3 billion market capitalization. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) delivered a -24.75% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -15.20%. The stock closed at $159.43 per share on October 19, 2023.

Here is what Baron Real Estate Income Fund has to say about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"Early in 2023, we reduced the majority of our position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), a global operator of over 200,000 wireless towers, and exited our small position in the third quarter. While we are positive on the long-term secular trends underpinning American Tower’s business, we concluded in late 2022 and early 2023 that growth expectations were too high given forthcoming headwinds from significantly higher financing costs (20%-plus exposure to floating rate debt), upcoming debt maturities, continued payment shortfalls from a key tenant in India, foreign exchange headwinds, and a possible reduction in mobile carrier capital expenditures.

As shares have become more attractively valued, growth headwinds are better understood, and with a potential monetization event of its India business, we may look to re-acquire shares."

A professional couple smiling while signing a real estate contract in a modern office building. Editorial photo for a financial news article. 8k. --ar 16:9

Our calculations show that American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) was in 60 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 65 funds in the previous quarter. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) delivered a -13.66% return in the past 3 months.

We also discussed American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2023 page.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

