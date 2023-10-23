Here’s Why Baron Funds Trimmed its Public Storage (PSA) Holdings

Baron Funds, an investment management firm, released its “Baron Real Estate Income Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the first nine months of 2023, the Fund has increased 1.20%, outperforming the REIT Index, which declined 2.89%. As of September 30, 2023, the Fund has maintained its top 3% ranking among all real estate funds for its 5-year performance period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to know more about their top bets for 2023.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Baron Real Estate Income Fund mentioned Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1972, Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is a Glendale, California-based international self-storage company with a $45.5 billion market capitalization. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) delivered a -7.74% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -11.80%. The stock closed at $258.50 per share on October 19, 2023.

Here is what Baron Real Estate Income Fund has to say about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"We recently trimmed our investment in Public Storage, a REIT that is the world’s largest owner, operator, and developer of self-storage facilities, due to expectations that rent and overall cash-flow growth may continue to moderate. Public Storage’s nearly 2,500 self-storage facilities across the U.S. serve more than one million customers. The company has achieved the #1 market position in 14 of its top 15 markets. Despite our near-term caution, we are optimistic about the company’s long-term prospects due to our expectations for strong occupancy, limited new supply, the resumption of solid long-term organic cash-flow growth, and the potential for M&A due to its well-capitalized and low-leveraged balance sheet and its ability to increase rents monthly to offset inflation headwinds. We believe Public Storage’s shares are currently valued at a discount to private market self-storage values."

Our calculations show that Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was in 27 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 32 funds in the previous quarter. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) delivered a -10.56% return in the past 3 months.

