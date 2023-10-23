Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,257.00
    +8.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,308.00
    +50.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,696.50
    +32.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,693.90
    +4.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.47
    -0.61 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,983.90
    -10.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0588
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.9240
    -0.0640 (-1.28%)
     

  • Vix

    21.71
    +0.31 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2159
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8610
    +0.0300 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,007.28
    +40.63 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.03
    +20.67 (+3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,402.14
    -97.39 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,067.15
    -192.21 (-0.61%)
     

Here’s Why Baron Funds Trimmed its Public Storage (PSA) Holdings

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Baron Funds, an investment management firm, released its “Baron Real Estate Income Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the first nine months of 2023, the Fund has increased 1.20%, outperforming the REIT Index, which declined 2.89%. As of September 30, 2023, the Fund has maintained its top 3% ranking among all real estate funds for its 5-year performance period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to know more about their top bets for 2023.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Baron Real Estate Income Fund mentioned Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1972, Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is a Glendale, California-based international self-storage company with a $45.5 billion market capitalization. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) delivered a -7.74% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -11.80%. The stock closed at $258.50 per share on October 19, 2023.

Here is what Baron Real Estate Income Fund has to say about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"We recently trimmed our investment in Public Storage, a REIT that is the world’s largest owner, operator, and developer of self-storage facilities, due to expectations that rent and overall cash-flow growth may continue to moderate.

Public Storage’s nearly 2,500 self-storage facilities across the U.S. serve more than one million customers. The company has achieved the #1 market position in 14 of its top 15 markets. Despite our near-term caution, we are optimistic about the company’s long-term prospects due to our expectations for strong occupancy, limited new supply, the resumption of solid long-term organic cash-flow growth, and the potential for M&A due to its well-capitalized and low-leveraged balance sheet and its ability to increase rents monthly to offset inflation headwinds. We believe Public Storage’s shares are currently valued at a discount to private market self-storage values."

A row of self-storage units in a self-storage complex, showing the affordability and security offered by the company. Editorial photo for a financial news article. 8k. --ar 16:9

Our calculations show that Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was in 27 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 32 funds in the previous quarter. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) delivered a -10.56% return in the past 3 months.

We also discussed Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2023 page.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Advertisement