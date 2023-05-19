Here’s Why Baron Health Care Fund Trimmed AbbVie (ABBV)

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Health Care Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The first quarter was difficult for the fund, as it failed to participate in the broader market rally and declined 3.69% compared to the 3.27% decline for the benchmark Russell 3000 Health Care Index and a 7.50% increase for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Baron Health Care Fund highlighted stocks like AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is a global pharmaceutical company. On May 18, 2023, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) stock closed at $143.44 per share. One-month return of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was -11.68%, and its shares lost 5.01% of their value over the last 52 weeks. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion.

Baron Health Care Fund made the following comment about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"In a difficult quarter during which the Health Care sector failed to participate in the broader market rally, Baron Health Care Fund modestly trailed the Benchmark by 42 basis points, as disappointing stock selection overshadowed favorable impacts from differences in sub-industry weights and cash exposure. Lower exposure to benchmark heavyweight AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) and declines in Cytokinetics, Incorporated, Ascendis Pharma A/S, and Inhibrx, Inc. also weighed on performance in the sub-industry. We reduced our position in AbbVie Inc. due to our less optimistic view of the company’s pipeline and long-term growth profile."

test biotech research

RAJ CREATIONZS / shutterstock.com

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 73 hedge fund portfolios held AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 80 in the previous quarter.

Story continues

We discussed AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in another article and shared the list of stocks receiving price-target cut from analysts. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.