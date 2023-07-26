Here’s Why Baron Real Estate Fund Exited Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Real Estate Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first half of 2023, the fund rose 15.00% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 4.78% return for the MSCI US REIT Index (the “REIT Index”) and a 12.11% return for the MSCI USA IMI Extended Real Estate Index (the “MSCI Real Estate Index”). The fund rose 7.41%, modestly outperforming the indexes in the second quarter, which returned 2.34% and 7.04%, respectively, in the same period. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Baron Real Estate Fund highlighted stocks like Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is a gaming and hospitality company. On July 25, 2023, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) stock closed at $58.10 per share. One-month return of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) was 20.36%, and its shares gained 44.17% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has a market capitalization of $12.503 billion.

Baron Real Estate Fund made the following comment about Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"In the most recent quarter, we reduced our investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR), the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. We chose to modestly reduce our significant exposure in travel-related real estate companies and reallocated the capital to other non-travel related real estate companies. We are big fans of CEO Tom Reeg and remain optimistic about the long-term prospects for the company."

