Here’s Why Baron Real Estate Fund Exited Vail Resorts (MTN)

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Real Estate Fund” first quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund had a strong performance in the quarter and generated a gain of 8.28% (Institutional Shares). The Fund beat both the MSCI US REIT Index (the REIT Index), which declined 0.62% and the MSCI USA IMI Extended Real Estate Index (the MSCI Real Estate Index), which rose 6.59%, respectively. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Baron Real Estate Fund featured stocks like Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the Q1 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) is a mountain resorts and ski areas operator. On April 24, 2024, Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) stock closed at $201.38 per share. One-month return of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was -10.22%, and its shares lost 15.94% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has a market capitalization of $7.596 billion.

Baron Real Estate Fund stated the following regarding Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"In the first quarter, we exited the Fund’s small position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN), an owner and operator of premier mountain resorts, and reallocated the capital to other real estate-related companies that we believe may offer superior return potential. We may revisit Vail at a later date."

An aerial view of a mountain resort, its snow-capped peaks and lush ski slopes revealed in all their glory.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was held by 38 hedge fund portfolios, up from 21 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

We previously discussed Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in another article, where we shared Conestoga Capital Advisors' views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2024 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.