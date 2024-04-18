Why Bearden is the happy place for Intrepid Nitro Coffee and Tea Bar

For Kris and Season Bowers, a Christmas present from several years ago became the gift that keeps on giving. In fact, it even led to a Bearden business for them – Intrepid Nitro Coffee and Tea Bar.

The business, which evolved from a nitro keg Season gave Kris for Christmas in 2021, just celebrated its first anniversary this March 17, which is also Season’s birthday. And so far, business has been going well, she said.

“It’s really been a blessing,” Season said recently inside the store at 5201 Kingston Pike. “We’re relationship focused, and the thing I love the most is the variety of people in Bearden. You have doctors, corporate people, old wealth, students, and people who work at Oak Ridge. It’s a very cool combination of people.”

Co-owner Season Bowers pours a tea on tap with a nitro keg at the Intrepid Nitro Coffee and Tea Bar on Kingston Pike in Bearden. The nitro keg mixes nitrogen into a drink to make it frothy and adds taste.

While they are fairly new to Knoxville after moving to Tennessee from California in February 2021, they were used to having a variety of interests and jobs before adding a coffee house to the list. Kris has worked in construction and is also a professional mountain biker and racer and is accomplished in jiu-jitsu.

Season, who was named after the passage in Ecclesiastes about a season for everything by her hippie/Christian parents, as she called them, grew up in Southern California and has acted in theater and is a nondenominational pastor. She is also a radio host and has been featured on “Living East Tennessee Lifestyle” on WATE Channel 6.

They had first settled with a sister-in-law in Crossville before deciding to be in a little bigger community. After she gave him the nitro keg that mixes nitrogen into a drink to make it frothy and adds taste, he loved it. As she joked, she won Christmas that year.

But they were both about to gain an idea. “He was sponsored by a coffee company and a maple syrup company at the time (as part of his racing), and we started making different coffees in the nitro. He was so excited about how different coffees tasted different,” she said. “It cuts the acidity, and you really can taste the actual flavor of coffee.”

She is a tea drinker and tried it with tea as well and liked the flavor, so they decided to open the business, calling it Intrepid Nitro. It was a salute to the way the coffee is served and to what she calls her husband’s fearless – or intrepid – outlook on life.

Intrepid Nitro Coffee and Tea Bar in Bearden also sells pastries and bagels made by local pastry chefs.

They offer membership subscriptions that save on drink costs.

“I said that what if it felt like a craft brewery on tap with the coffees and teas and we change them regularly,” she said, adding that they use craft roasters and use local honey and an organic maple syrup to sweeten the drinks.

The business − which also sells bourbon and wine drinks and special desserts, pastries and bagels – is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It also has special events and welcomes parties – and dogs, with Season saying it is not only dog friendly, but dog obsessed.

She hopes this idea that grew from a present continues to become a unique and positive gift for the Bearden community as well.

As she said, “It is a coffee shop but more than that.”

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Intrepid Nitro Coffee and Tea Bar in Knoxville marks happy first year