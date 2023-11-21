Why Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Could Be Worth Watching

While Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Bellway’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Bellway Still Cheap?

Bellway appears to be overvalued by 32% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at UK£24.08 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of £18.22. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Bellway’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Bellway?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Bellway, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe BWY is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BWY for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. you may want to reconsider buying the stock at this time. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Bellway (including 1 which can't be ignored).

If you are no longer interested in Bellway, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

