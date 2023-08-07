Why is this Bergen-based bakery and cafe chain booming? It's all about a 'lifestyle'

Walk into Paris Baguette's Montvale store and you’re transported, the owners hope, to a French street-side: the scent of fresh-baked bread, the crunch of crispy baguettes, the glistening coffee, croissant doughnuts and slices of rainbow cake.

Through the massive windows of the open-air cafe, you'll see customers stacking pastries on trays to be purchased, and rows of rows of baked goods in various stages on the preparation line.

The Bergen County-based chain has made a name for itself selling cakes, whole and sliced breads, gourmet sandwiches, salads and packaged roll cakes. You can also order seasonal beverages, and hot and cold tea or coffee.

The stores have gotten something of a cult following from customers, at least according to feedback from our readers.

“I feel like I’m in Europe — the fresh croissants, the baked goods, the pastries,” said George Georgiades of Mahwah. “Growing up in New York City, it makes me feel nostalgic, like I’m with my family, my immigrant friends and relatives.”

Founded in South Korea, Paris Baguette opened its first American café in Palisades Park in 2005 and later established its U.S. headquarters in nearby Moonachie. The growing chain has 70 locations in various stages of construction across 22 states, including 14 in New Jersey.

Asked about the chain's devoted fandom, Chief Development Officer Mark Mele said Paris Baguette is “backfilling a void that was left when other bakery-cafes left the space,” creating the huge demand.

“If you think of a cafe as Starbucks — I don’t think so,” he said in an interview last week.

Picture a cafe, Mele said, where “90% is coffee” and the remaining percentage is devoted to food and other product offerings. “We’re doing just the opposite: 80, 90% of everything we do is bread, pastries and cakes. Sandwiches and salad is supplemental, as well as coffee.”

Does that model work?

Ask Leah Markiet of Montvale.

Leah Markiet, of Montvale, makes a selection of pastries at Paris Baguette in Montvale, NJ on Thursday Aug. 3, 2023.

“If I want something sweet or savory, they have it,” Markiet said as she shopped at that borough’s Paris Baguette on a recent Thursday morning. Her favorite meal? The feta watermelon blueberry salad.

Her usual time is the morning or afternoon — breakfast or lunch, “so they have everything,” she said.

Annual sales for Paris Baguette Grew by 36% last year to $257.2 million, Mele said. The company has added 21 cafes so far this year, bringing its total U.S. presence to 138 locations. That includes existing stores in Ridgewood, Montvale, Fort Lee and Northvale.

“We are aiming to open 64 new cafes this year,” Mele said. “Last year we signed 130 franchise agreements. Year to date we have signed 70 franchise agreements.”

The company has a target of 1,000 U.S locations by 2030, according to a 2022 announcement.

Mele said there are plans in various stages for additional Paris Baguettes in Paramus, Clifton, Montclair, West Orange and Parsippany — the soonest being Paramus this year.

“We focus primarily on markets that are lifestyle centers and retail shopping nodes, just really trying to go where people spend time,” Mele said. “A lifestyle center, for example … meaning you’re working here, playing here, and certainly retail dining is part of that.”

