Here’s Why Bernzott Capital Sold WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

Bernzott Capital Advisors, an investment management firm, published its “US Small Cap Value Fund” first-quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund was flat on a net basis (-0.06%) compared to R2000V’s decline of -0.7% and R2500V’s rise of +1.4%. Financials was the leading contributor towards the fund’s relative performance in the quarter with positive stock selection while Health Care and Information Technology detracted from the performance. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Bernzott Capital Advisors US Small Cap Value Fund highlighted stocks like WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) offers workspace and portable storage solutions. On April 24, 2023, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) stock closed at $43.63 per share. One-month return of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) was -1.53%, and its shares gained 24.84% of their value over the last 52 weeks. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has a market capitalization of $8.885 billion.

Bernzott Capital Advisors US Small Cap Value Fund made the following comment about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC): Exited the position as a result of the company exceeding the upper end of our market cap restrictions due to stock appreciation. We ended 1Q managing $548 million, with $286 million in our US Small Cap Value strategy. As a bottom-up, fundamental value investor, we seek high-quality companies we believe can compound returns over long periods while proving resilient in downturns. We believe characteristics of a high-quality company include market leadership; recurring revenue or subscription model providing revenue visibility; high margins and operating leverage; high returns on capital; financial flexibility; and a strong management team with skin in the game and a long-term view."

Photo by Mario Gogh on Unsplash

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 56 hedge fund portfolios held WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 57 in the previous quarter.

