Why Berry Global Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Berry Global (NYSE: BERY) fell 11.8% on Wednesday after the plastic packaging solutions company announced weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

A "solid" quarter for Berry Global amid macroheadwinds

For its fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 30, 2023, Berry's net sales declined 7% year over year to $2.85 billion, translating to a 6% drop in adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings to $1.22 per share. Most analysts were looking for higher earnings of $1.29 per share on revenue closer to $2.99 billion.

Nonetheless, Berry CEO Kevin Kwilinski called it a "solid" quarter in light of current challenging macroeconomic headwinds and inflation impacting consumer demand.

"Our global teams have executed exceptionally well," Kwilinski added, "implementing robust cost reductions and optimizing our product mix across our businesses."

What's next for Berry shareholders?

Looking ahead to the rest of the fiscal year 2024, Berry reaffirmed its outlook, calling for adjusted earnings per share of $7.35 to $7.85 -- in line with analysts' estimates for earnings of $7.53 per share this year -- and for free cash flow of $800 million to $900 million.

Still, given Berry's relative underperformance to start the year, some investors might be skeptical as that reaffirmed guidance seems to imply sequential improvement as macroheadwinds wane in the coming quarters. Until we see more tangible signs of that improvement, it's no surprise to see Berry Global shares pulling back in response.

Should you invest $1,000 in Berry Global Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Berry Global Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berry Global Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Story continues

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2024

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Berry Global Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Berry Global Stock Plunged Today was originally published by The Motley Fool