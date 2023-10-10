Why BGC Group Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 35% in a Quarter

BGC Group Inc's stock has been on a remarkable upward trajectory over the past three months, with a significant price change of 34.54%. The stock's price has risen from $4.28 to $6, marking a gain of 16.47% in the past week alone. The company's market cap now stands at $2.98 billion. According to the GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, which calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, BGC Group Inc is currently fairly valued. This is consistent with the GF Valuation from three months ago.

Company Overview

BGC Group Inc, operating in the capital markets industry, is a brokerage and financial technology company serving the global financial markets. The company offers a wide range of services and products, including brokerage for various financial products such as fixed income, equities, commodities, derivatives, and real estate. It also provides software solutions for trading platforms, clearing, trade execution, and other back-office services. BGC's client base primarily consists of banks, brokerage houses, hedge funds, and investment banks. The company operates in one reportable segment, providing brokerage services to the financial markets. The majority of its revenue is generated in the United Kingdom, followed by the United States.

Profitability Analysis

As of June 30, 2023, BGC Group Inc's Profitability Rank stands at 7 out of 10, indicating a strong profitability position relative to its industry peers. The company's Operating Margin is 7.76%, better than 48.44% of the 640 companies in the same industry. Its ROE and ROA are 1.05% and 0.17% respectively, outperforming 36.57% and 36.42% of the companies in the industry. The company's ROIC is 4.27%, better than 64.25% of the companies in the industry. Over the past decade, BGC has been profitable for 9 years, outperforming 66.67% of the companies in the industry.

Growth Prospects

BGC Group Inc's Growth Rank is currently 3 out of 10. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is -6.90%, better than 25.67% of the companies in the industry. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is -11.40%, outperforming 18.87% of the companies in the industry. The company's Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is 3.42%, better than 35.62% of the companies in the industry. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 2.70%, better than 37.57% of the companies in the industry.

Major Stock Holders

George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest holder of BGC Group Inc's stock, owning 2,717,292 shares, which represents 0.54% of the company's shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) is the second-largest holder with 2,021,848 shares, representing 0.41% of the company's shares. Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio) holds 1,567,592 shares, representing 0.36% of the company's shares.

Competitive Landscape

BGC Group Inc operates in a competitive industry with several key players. Piper Sandler Cos(NYSE:PIPR) with a stock market cap of $2.6 billion, Lazard Ltd(NYSE:LAZ) with a stock market cap of $2.59 billion, and Moelis & Co(NYSE:MC) with a stock market cap of $2.97 billion are among the top competitors in the capital markets industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BGC Group Inc's stock performance has been impressive over the past three months, with a significant price change of 34.54%. The company's profitability and growth prospects are strong, and it has a solid base of major stockholders. Despite operating in a competitive industry, BGC Group Inc has managed to maintain a strong position and shows promising future prospects.

