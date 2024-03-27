Why the Big Apple could turn Ocado into a grocery powerhouse

ocado new york

After striking a deal to partner with Marks & Spencer in 2019, Ocado chief executive Tim Steiner hailed the £750m agreement as a “win-win” for both parties.

He stressed that M&S had taken an “incredibly smart risk” by partnering with the online grocer, insisting “it’s not like going to a casino and laying down a chip”.

Five years later, it is unclear whether all parties still agree, with recent tensions fuelling speculation that M&S could move to take full control of the Ocado Retail joint venture.

The prospect of Ocado shaking itself free of the M&S partnership could pave the way for a lucrative future.

In the eyes of its founders, the company has always been a technology business founded on the strength of its robot warehouses. Shorn of its retail arm, new worlds lie ahead – including, analysts say, a possible home in the US.

A possible shift across the Atlantic could help Ocado fulfil the promise once heralded by its technology division, Ocado Solutions.

Investors have long held out hope that its tech arm will supercharge growth but Ocado’s share price has fallen by 66pc in the past five years.

Ocado Retail chief Hannah Gibson says there is 'no new news' regarding the joint venture

Its sluggish valuation has led to some market sources suggesting drastic changes to unlock Ocado’s full potential.

However, Ocado Retail chief Hannah Gibson stuck to the script during a media call on Tuesday: “We’re all just really focused together, across M&S, Ocado Group, Ocado Retail on improving the customer position on growing this business, and that is the conversations that we’re focused on.”

There was, she added, “no new news” regarding the joint venture’s financial structure.

Under the terms of the agreement, from next year it will be M&S and not Ocado Group that reports financials for the online grocer – which recorded revenues of £645.3m in the first quarter of the year after sales rose by 10.6pc.

Some argue that the partnership is reaching its natural conclusion, not least because of a looming legal row triggered by M&S’ outstanding payments as part of the initial deal.

Story continues

M&S has claimed that a final tranche should not be paid because the joint venture failed to hit certain targets, which has led to Ocado threatening to sue M&S over its stance.

Meanwhile, M&S has been calling for more integration across the business, demanding that more of its products be added to Ocado’s website to help boost performance.

Just under 30pc of the Ocado Retail range is now made up of M&S products, which is the highest it has ever been.

Steiner has long advocated that the joint venture represents the “best outcome” for both sides, with sources claiming it helps to showcase Ocado’s warehouse technology to the world.

Ocado's technology arms sells robot warehouse fulfilment tech to retailers around the world - REUTERS/Paul Childs

However, a number of City analysts believe it is only a matter of time until M&S decides it wants more control.

“I’d expect the most likely ownership structure for Ocado Retail is to be owned by M&S,” says Clive Black, an analyst at Shore Capital.

Alternatively, Ocado could seek a new investor to acquire its stake in the business.

The question then is what happens to Ocado’s technology arm, which sells robot warehouse fulfilment technology to a dozen retailers around the world.

Its customers include US grocery giant Kroger, which uses Ocado’s automated robots to transport groceries around giant warehouses.

While its technology ambitions have drawn long-standing interest from shareholders, Ocado’s stock remains 80pc lower than at its high point in 2021. This means the business is now worth just £4bn, down from £22bn during the pandemic.

Ocado’s tepid performance on the London Stock Exchange has reignited industry talk over its long-term future in the Square Mile.

Speculation last year of a potential takeover by Amazon quickly fizzled out – but it was enough to send Ocado’s shares up more than 40pc at the time.

Brittain Ladd, a strategy consultant who previously worked at Amazon and advised Kroger on its partnership with Ocado, says the business needs to be asking: “Why do we exist?”

Ladd says Ocado should look at tearing up its exclusivity deal with Kroger to grow more aggressively in the US, aiming for deals outside its grocery staple and going after brands such as Target, H&M or Gap.

“I have encouraged Ocado for years to open up an office in the US and have a US chief executive,” he says.

It could also consider exploring a market listing in the US, raising funds from American investors or retail giants to fund a renewed push.

“There is no reason someone like Ocado cannot change their business model where they are more aggressive across retail in general in the US,” he says. “I would strongly encourage Ocado to list in the US.

“That would certainly help Ocado unlock capital. However, the key is for Ocado to articulate a strategy of how they will use their platform.”

There could be other outcomes. Ladd says he previously advised Kroger to buy Ocado outright and also suggested to Ocado’s executives that they merge with Instacart, the US grocery delivery business.

Insiders, however, say Ocado remains fully committed to its Kroger deal and has sought to deeply embed its technology with its customers.

Black, of Shore Capital, says “never say never” on a listing in the US. “A few UK stocks particularly of a technology orientation have gone to the US and got a much higher multiple,” he says.

A US float would see Ocado join a growing exodus from the City as blue chips seek more attractive valuations and greater access to cash.

While shareholders have long grumbled over Ocado’s valuation, Steiner, 54, faces more immediate challenges.

Investors are threatening to rebel at its annual general meeting later this month over his pay packet, which could be worth up to £15m, based on its share price performance.

Proxy adviser group ISS urged shareholders to vote against the deal, which it said was “not in line with UK market standards and investor expectations as they currently stand”.

Despite Ocado’s attempt to justify the deal, aggrieved investors may have a point after the company said in February that it does not expect to be profitable for five to six years.

There could be an argument that a switch from London to New York could accelerate this, although some believe investors should not hold their breath.

“The thing about Ocado that is very frustrating to me is they move so damn slow,” says Ladd.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.