Why Has Bitcoin Fallen?

Since hitting an all-time high of more than $73,000 in mid-March, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has experienced increased levels of volatility and a significant correction. This sell-off can be attributed to various factors.

Most apparent is profit-taking by long-term holders. Data from the blockchain analytics platform Glassnode shows that after Bitcoin surged to its all-time high of more than $73,000, long-term investors seized the opportunity to capitalize on the record prices and realize profits. The scale of profit-taking was the largest since 2021.

Making matters worse, heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly between Israel and Iran, exacerbated market uncertainties. As geopolitical risks escalated, investors added to the sell-off by unloading Bitcoin holdings. With traditional markets closed over the weekend, Bitcoin remained the only accessible asset for trading. Consequently, panic from investors further fueled the sell-off.

Furthermore, the widespread use of leverage trading magnified Bitcoin's price movements. Leveraged positions reached extremely high levels during Bitcoin's ascent to its all-time high. However, as the price started to retreat, leveraged traders faced margin calls, forcing them to either inject additional capital or liquidate their positions to cover losses, and it seems the latter option was chosen.

When a significant number of leveraged positions are liquidated simultaneously, it can lead to a cascade of selling pressure in the market. As prices decline and more positions are liquidated, the downward momentum intensifies.

In summary, the convergence of profit-taking from long-term holders, geopolitical uncertainties, and the unwinding of leveraged positions precipitated Bitcoin's price decline. Today, Bitcoin's price stands at roughly $63,000, down roughly 14% from its all-time high and about 10% in the last week alone.

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Has Bitcoin Fallen? was originally published by The Motley Fool