Why Blackbaud Stock Rocketed 5% Higher Today

It seems Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) might be in play.

A media report stated that the cloud-based software provider might be the target of a renewed buyout effort by a former suitor. On that potentially share-price-lifting news, investors piled into the stock on Thursday to the point where it closed more than 5% higher. That was more than good enough to beat the 0.7% increase of the S&P 500 index on the day.

A new go-private possibility

That morning, Bloomberg reported that California-based Clearlake Capital Group was mulling a buyout of Blackbaud. Clearlake's name could be familiar to at least some of the cloud software company's investors, as the firm attempted a purchase last year but was refused. Additionally, Clearlake holds an equity stake of just under 19% in Blackbaud.

Citing unnamed "people with knowledge of the matter" as its sources, the financial news agency said that Clearlake is consulting with potential advisors about making a formal offer to Blackbaud's board of directors. The firm has also contacted would-be lenders about assisting with the finances that would be involved in a buyout.

Neither Blackbaud nor Clearlake has yet officially commented on the Bloomberg story.

Likely a pricey buy

So far, Blackbaud hasn't been an easy acquisition target. It decisively rebuffed Clearlake's 2023 offer of $71 per share last March, which at the time would have represented a roughly 23% premium to Blackbaud's share price. Additionally, the company operates in the popular cloud segment and has lately been profitable and well in the black with free cash flow (FCF). As such, it's likely to command a richer premium than previously offered.

Should you invest $1,000 in Blackbaud right now?

Before you buy stock in Blackbaud, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Blackbaud wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Story continues

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $533,293!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 8, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Blackbaud. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Blackbaud Stock Rocketed 5% Higher Today was originally published by The Motley Fool