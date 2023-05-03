U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

Why Are Block Shares Moving Higher Today

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Block, Inc's (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading higher today as it prepares to report results on Thursday after markets close.

  • Block's first-quarter results could see investors skyrocket in on the payments firm's Cash App business following U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research's allegations, including inflated user count.

  • Morgan Stanley analysts in April said that some bearish investors remain uncertain about the amount of gross profit from "potential illicit activity" on the Cash App platform.

  • Eventually, bears suspect a meaningful amount of gross profit might come under pressure if regulators crack down on Cash App, making it challenging to accept Cash App as a legitimate, trusted bank in the long term, Reuters cites Morgan Stanley analysts.

  • Block's revenue growth took a hit over the past few quarters as inflationary pressures forced consumers to defer big-ticket purchases.

  • Hindenburg had accused Block of overstating its user numbers by allowing fake or duplicate accounts on its Cash App platform.

  • Cash App reported 51 million monthly active customers as of December 31, including 44 million verified customers.

  • Wall Street analysts expect more transparency from Block over how it reports user count on Cash App and address concerns flagged by the report, including its weak know-your-customer (KYC) compliance.

  • Price Action: SQ shares traded higher by 3.00% at $59.50 on the last check Wednesday.

