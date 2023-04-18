Here’s Why Brasada Capital Sold Alphabet (GOOGL)
Brasada Focused Equity Strategy made the following comment about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:
“Approximately 14% of our portfolios are in Treasury Bills. Given that we are in a volatile and unpredictable environment we would like to preserve that 14% so that we can be offensive if the right opportunities present themselves. In order to buy RTO and add to CP we needed to sell something, and we chose to sell Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL). We have owned GOOGL since 2014 and it has been a great investment for us. Our original thesis was essentially that GOOGL dominated the internet and was poised to grow in search and through YouTube for years. The landscape is very different for GOOGL today vs. in 2014. The company is more mature which makes it less recession resistant.
In the past GOOGL was a secular grower and could easily growth through a downturn. Today they have such a large share of advertising dollars and an economic slowdown will have a greater impact on their growth. When we purchased GOOGL they had about 54,000 employees. They hired 72,000 people in the last 2 years and today they have about 178,000 employees. What do all these people do?
Meanwhile, GOOGL’s monopoly is at risk. They are reliant on Apple to have Google search as the default on iPhones. Amazon is now a competitor in the ad business, Microsoft has the potential to be more competitive with their integration of ChatGPT, and ChatGPT itself and other AI applications have the potential to take eyeballs away from Google. If that is not enough, the DOJ is coming for Google, and if they are successful, it will further weaken Google’s position. It is not the end of the world for GOOGL. We still expect them to dominate search, they should be able to fix their cost structure, and the multiple on the stock is not demanding. However, we think there are better stocks to own for the long term.”
