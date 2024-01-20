Riska / Getty Images

While making a budget — and sticking to it — is a cornerstone of financial well-being, depriving yourself can also have detrimental effects, triggering some to overcompensate on impulse buys.

Indeed, Ramsey Solutions’ State of Personal Finance study found, for instance, that 45% of Americans struggle to avoid making impulse purchases.

Here’s why you should budget for impulse buys.

Curbing Out-of-Control Impulse Spending

Some financial experts recommend allocating specific funds for discretionary buys within your budget, promoting a balanced approach to financial planning that accommodates occasional indulgences while maintaining overall fiscal responsibility.

For instance, using the 1% rule.

“It’s simple: When something you want to purchase exceeds 1% of your annual gross income, wait a day before buying it. The 1% income cap will limit how much you can spend in a day, and the 24-hour waiting period will take the thrill out of impulse buying,” said CNBC.

This method can also help differentiate between wants versus needs in life.

“You can also lower the amount you want to dedicate to this spending to 0.5% or even 0.25% of your income- what matters is to have a preset idea of what you can spend purchases, on impulse and “want “purchases,” said CNBC.

Ramsey Solutions also echoed this, saying it’s important to give yourself permission to spend and recommends adding a line item in the budget with your name on it for your “fun spending.”

“Depending on your situation, this might be $10 a month or $100 a month. Just make sure the amount is reasonable and affordable for your budget,” said Ramsey Solutions. “The next time you’re walking through the mall and something catches your eye, you just have to check your fun money fund.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Why You Should Budget for Your Impulse Buys