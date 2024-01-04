Why Camden Property Trust Rallied 10% in December

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) jumped 10% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That was a nice bounce-back month for the real estate investment trust (REIT), which was under pressure most of the year. A couple of catalysts drove shares of the apartment owner higher, including declaring its latest dividend and growing optimism that interest rates will decline in the coming months.

A major headwind could start fading

Last year was a more challenging year for Camden Property Trust. While the residential REIT's core funds from operations (FFO) were on track to rise by about 3.3% in 2023, that was much slower than 2022's surge of more than 22%.

One issue slowing its growth was higher interest rates. Camden expected increased interest expenses to lop $0.21 per share off its FFO in 2023. That was due to the impact of rising rates on its floating rate debt and refinancing maturing debt. For example, the company issued $500 million of 5.85% debt due in 2026 in October to repay a portion of the balance on its credit facility. That was a higher rate than the 4.2% weighted average interest rate on all its debt. The company had previously used its credit facility to retire $185.2 million of secured variable rate debt after the rate on that debt hit 7.1%.

However, interest rates should swing from a headwind to a tailwind in 2024. That's after the Federal Reserve indicated it would cut the federal funds rate three times in the coming year. Those cuts would push rates down from 5.25%-5.5% to around 4.5% by year-end. Further, the Fed signaled that more rate cuts could come in 2025 and 2026, aiming to get them down closer to 2% in the coming years. Camden has already been able to capitalize on the prospect of lower rates in 2024. In early January, it issued $400 million of 4.9% debt due in 2034.

The other big news in December was that Camden Property Trust declared its fourth-quarter dividend payment. It will pay $1 per share later this month. That was its fourth straight payment at that rate, following a 6.4% dividend increase to start the year. With its FFO rising and interest rate headwinds fading, Camden should be able to continue increasing its payout in 2024 and beyond.

Story continues

Still a buy after last month's rally?

While shares of Camden Property Trust rallied sharply last month, they ended 2023 down 11.3%. That decline and a rising dividend payment pushed its yield up to 4.1%. Meanwhile, the slump in its share price drove its valuation down to about 14.5 times FFO. That's an attractive value and yield for a high-quality REIT like Camden, making shares still look like a solid buy even after last month's rally.

Should you invest $1,000 in Camden Property Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in Camden Property Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Camden Property Trust wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2023

Matthew DiLallo has positions in Camden Property Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Camden Property Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Camden Property Trust Rallied 10% in December was originally published by The Motley Fool