U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,038.00
    +36.50 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,836.00
    +248.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,849.25
    +116.75 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.90
    +21.10 (+1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.70
    +0.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.80
    -6.70 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0844
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.22
    -1.38 (-6.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2329
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8060
    +0.9310 (+0.71%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,520.66
    +1,512.29 (+5.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    623.10
    +380.42 (+156.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.38
    +45.13 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Here’s Why Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Detracted in Q4

Soumya Eswaran
·3 min read

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, an investment management company, released its “Global Equity Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 12.67% net of fees, compared to a 9.77% return for the MSCI World Index (net) and a 9.76% return for the MSCI ACWI Index (net). In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Aristotle Global Equity Strategy highlighted stocks like Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is a uranium producer that operates through Uranium and Fuel Services segments. On March 28, 2023, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) stock closed at $25.31 per share. One-month return of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) was -9.32%, and its shares lost 9.83% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has a market capitalization of $10.952 billion.

Aristotle Global Equity Strategy made the following comment about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ), the world’s largest publicly traded uranium producer, was the largest detractor for the quarter. The company announced a strategic partnership with Brookfield Renewable to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company, one of the world’s largest nuclear services businesses, for a total enterprise value of $7.87 billion. Cameco’s 49% interest in Westinghouse will be funded with cash, equity issuance and debt. While the announcement and resulting equity issuance came as a surprise, our initial impression is positive. Industry consolidation and management’s prior prudence (i.e., net cash balance sheet and shutting production in tough times), we believe, uniquely positioned Cameco to pursue this strategic transaction. We recognize the deal increases Cameco’s financial leverage; however, we believe Westinghouse’s market-leading downstream capabilities will align well with Cameco’s production and fuel services to offer a highly competitive nuclear fuel solution. In addition to the acquisition, the company announced the production of the first packaged pounds of uranium since restarting McArthur River mine and Key Lake mill. Moreover, Cameco signed a uranium supply agreement with China Nuclear International Corporation, a subsidiary of one of the country’s largest nuclear power operators, China National Nuclear Corporation. We believe these events highlight Cameco’s continued market leadership and opportunistic mindset in a fast-changing energy landscape.”

Best Uranium Stocks to Buy Now
Best Uranium Stocks to Buy Now

Image by Markus Distelrath from Pixabay

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 47 hedge fund portfolios held Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 46 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) in another article and shared the list of top performing energy stocks in January 2023. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • A famous market watcher who called the subprime mortgage crisis is warning that stocks are about to crash: ‘It’s the highest probability since COVID’

    Larry McDonald developed a framework for analyzing stock market risk after his experience during the subprime mortgage crisis, and he says all his indicators are flashing warning signs.

  • Stock Market Weakens; Warren Buffett Makes A Quick $450 Million; Micron Stock Slides Ahead Of Earnings

    Tech led the stock market lower Tuesday, with major benchmarks weakening in the last hour. Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett made $450 million on Occidental Petroleum after a Cowen upgrade. Berkshire added more shares in March.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Dividend Stocks Are Key in a Volatile Market; Here's 10 From Morningstar

    Morningstar has put together a list of top dividend stocks held by its 'ultimate stock pickers.'

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock? Let's Check the Chart First

    Nvidia stock is working on its third straight daily decline on Tuesday, which has it lower for the week. Earlier this month, I called Nvidia "One of the Best Stocks to Own Right Now" in the midst of the stock rallying almost 24% amid a nine-day win streak. Simply an observation, Nvidia's perception of being one of the best stocks of 2023 is backed up by data.

  • Micron Sales Plunge 53%. It Is Cutting More Staff. Better Days Lie Ahead.

    Micron is seeing pressure on its business from high customer inventory and weak PC demand. But things improve from here.

  • ‘The End of the Bear Market May Be in Sight,’ Says Morgan Stanley. Here Are 3 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes for Long-Term Growth

    This year started with a strong rally in the markets, but the past month has seen the positive sentiments start to sputter. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank started fears of a contagion and consequent bank runs, which were only partially offset by Federal regulatory actions. But there’s a growing consensus that it was the Federal actions that set the conditions for the bank crisis, when the central bank raised interest rates to fight inflation. Now, investors are trying to cope with the fallou

  • Mohamed El-Erian Calls Out ‘Trilemma’ of Problems Facing the Market; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The markets have been pounded lately by a series of economic shocks, most recently the bank crisis sparked earlier this month by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. That spread quick fears of contagion, as the crypto-heavy Signature and Silvergate banks also failed – and then the international heavyweight Credit Suisse showed signs of cracking. Economist Mohamed El-Erian warns that we are facing multiple problems simultaneously, and the outlook is grim. “It’s not just a dilemma of inflation vers

  • Elon Musk Warns a New Financial Crisis Is Knocking at the Door

    Commercial real estate debt and mortgages are a 'serious' threat to the economy, warns the serial entrepreneur and billionaire.

  • Micron Sales Forecast Spurs Hope That Worst of Slump Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of memory chips, gave a better forecast for the current quarter than some analysts had feared, sparking hope that the worst of a brutal industry slump may be over. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Show

  • Medical Properties Trust REIT Loses More Than 50% Of Its Value In 9 Months

    A major real estate investment trust (REIT) has lost more than half its value since its early August 2022 highs. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) this week is making new 52-week lows as the months-long downward slide shows no sign of stopping. The REIT is suffering, along with many others in the sector, from investors dumping shares as the banking crisis remains front-page news and the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates. Lower expectations for a pivot – where rates begin to go

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Ermotti returns to UBS to steer Credit Suisse takeover

    ZURICH (Reuters) -UBS Group AG has rehired Sergio Ermotti as CEO to steer its massive takeover of neighbour Credit Suisse - a surprise move that seeks to take advantage of his experience in rebuilding the bank after the global financial crisis. The trader turned corporate problem fixer faces the tough challenge of laying off thousands of staff, cutting back Credit Suisse's investment bank and reassuring the world's wealthy that UBS remains a safe harbour for their cash. He takes charge weeks after UBS bought rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to stem turmoil after Credit Suisse ran aground.

  • Kuwait Wealth Fund Sells €1.4 Billion of Mercedes Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- The Kuwait Investment Authority sold shares worth about €1.4 billion in Mercedes-Benz Group AG — roughly a quarter of its stake — after the carmaker’s stock almost quadrupled over the last three years.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Crac

  • SVB Failure Due To Mismanagement, Regulators Say; First Republic No Longer For Sale

    Lawmakers grilled U.S. financial regulators Tuesday on the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures during a Senate hearing.

  • Amazon reportedly considering purchase of AMC Entertainment

    Amazon is reportedly looking into the potential purchase of AMC Entertainment and its chain of movie theaters as a means of boosting its physical marketing presence.

  • The best ways to invest your cash right now as interest rates keep climbing

    High-yield savings accounts are offering big rates and low risk, but advisors say there are tradeoffs to consider.

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed the most recent trading day at $53.85, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session.

  • Top Dividend Stock: Western Midstream's Already Sizzling 7.9% Yield Set To Jump

    Oil and gas pipeline operators populate many top dividend stock lists due to fee-based contracts and steady cashflows that support high yields. Western Midstream is a top performer in this group, sporting a sizzling 7.9% yield that's set to go even higher next quarter. Western Midstream stores, processes and transports natural gas and crude oil, with operations in Northeast Colorado and Southeast Wyoming's DJ basin and West Texas' Delaware basins.

  • AMC Entertainment shares jump on report Amazon exploring a deal

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has dispatched his investment advisers and top entertainment chiefs to explore acquisition plans for AMC, entertainment industry news website The Intersect reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions. AMC and Amazon declined to comment on the report.