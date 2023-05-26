Why Canaan Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Anusuya Lahiri
  • Canaan Inc (NASDAQ: CAN) reported a first-quarter FY23 revenue decline of 72.6% year-on-year to $55.2 million, missing the consensus of $62.1 million.

  • Products revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was $44.1 million, compared to $196.9 million in 2022, mainly due to the lower total computing power sold and lower selling price resulting from the declined Bitcoin price.

  • Mining revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was $11.1 million, representing an increase of 130.2% from $4.8 million in 2022, mainly attributable to the increased computing power energized for mining.

  • Adjusted EPS loss of $0.43 missed the consensus loss of $0.21.

  • Total computing power sold was 4.2 million Thash/s, compared to 1.9 million Thash/s in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 4.3 million Thash/s in 2022.

  • Canaan held $72 million in cash and equivalents.

  • Canaan held 623 bitcoins on its balance sheet as of March 31.

  • Outlook: Canaan expects Q2 revenue of $72 million vs. consensus of $77.4 million.

  • Price Action: CAN shares traded lower by 6.20% at $2.42 premarket on the last check Friday.

