Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,877.17
    +8.62 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,809.52
    +3.13 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,509.14
    +27.23 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.03
    +6.17 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.38
    +1.29 (+1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    2,016.10
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0841
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1450
    -0.0330 (-0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2696
    -0.0031 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8090
    +0.3890 (+0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    39,745.06
    -321.61 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.73
    +2.06 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,236.47
    +9.99 (+0.03%)
     

Why Is Cancer Focused LAVA Therapeutics Nano Cap Stock Trading Higher Today?

Vandana Singh
·1 min read

LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:LVTX) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) to evaluate its anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with LAVA-1207 in patients with therapy refractory metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Merck will provide pembrolizumab for the dose escalation and expansion phases of LAVA’s ongoing Phase 1/2a study of LAVA-1207, with the combination arm expected to be initiated in the first half of 2024.

Enrollment and dose escalation will also continue in the LAVA-1207 monotherapy and interleukin-2 arms of the study.

“We are excited to work with Merck as we continue to unlock the therapeutic potential of LAVA-1207 and explore its potential capabilities in combination with KEYTRUDA,” said Stephen Hurly, President and Chief Executive Officer of LAVA.

The company says that, to date, LAVA-1207 has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and shown preliminary signs of anti-tumor activity.

LAVA-1207 is a proprietary Gammabody that conditionally activates Vγ9Vδ2 (Vgamma9 Vdelta2) T cells, upon crosslinking to prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), to trigger the potent and preferential killing of PSMA-positive tumor cells in patients with prostate cancer, including metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Price Action: LVTX shares are up 50% at $2.34 on the last check Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Why Is Cancer Focused LAVA Therapeutics Nano Cap Stock Trading Higher Today? originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement