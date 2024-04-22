Why You Should Care About IDT's (NYSE:IDT) Strong Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over IDT's (NYSE:IDT) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on IDT is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$63m ÷ (US$522m - US$285m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

So, IDT has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Telecom industry average of 5.6%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for IDT's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating IDT's past further, check out this free graph covering IDT's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From IDT's ROCE Trend?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like IDT. The company has employed 334% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 27%. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If IDT can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 55% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk. Although because current liabilities are still 55%, some of that risk is still prevalent.

The Bottom Line On IDT's ROCE

In short, we'd argue IDT has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 431% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

we've spotted 1 warning sign facing IDT that you might find interesting.

