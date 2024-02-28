Why You Should Care About INFICON Holding's (VTX:IFCN) Strong Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of INFICON Holding (VTX:IFCN) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for INFICON Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.43 = US$122m ÷ (US$475m - US$187m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, INFICON Holding has an ROCE of 43%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for INFICON Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering INFICON Holding for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

It's hard not to be impressed by INFICON Holding's returns on capital. The company has consistently earned 43% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 45% in that time. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

On another note, while the change in ROCE trend might not scream for attention, it's interesting that the current liabilities have actually gone up over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 39% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than43% because total capital employed would be higher.The 43% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 39% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. So while current liabilities isn't high right now, keep an eye out in case it increases further, because this can introduce some elements of risk.

The Bottom Line

In short, we'd argue INFICON Holding has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 200% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

While INFICON Holding looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic for IFCN helps visualize whether it is currently trading for a fair price.

