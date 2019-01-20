Why You Should Care About Netcompany Group A/S’s (CPH:NETC) Low Return On Capital

Today we’ll evaluate Netcompany Group A/S (CPH:NETC) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Netcompany Group:

0.12 = ø306m ÷ (ø3.5b – ø445m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Netcompany Group has an ROCE of 12%.

Is Netcompany Group’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Netcompany Group’s ROCE appears to be around the 12% average of the Software industry. Separate from Netcompany Group’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Netcompany Group’s current ROCE of 12% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 68%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

CPSE:NETC Last Perf January 20th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Netcompany Group.

Netcompany Group’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Netcompany Group has total liabilities of ø445m and total assets of ø3.5b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 13% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Netcompany Group’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Netcompany Group could be worth a closer look. But note: Netcompany Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

