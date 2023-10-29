Why You Should Care About PageGroup's (LON:PAGE) Strong Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at PageGroup (LON:PAGE), we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for PageGroup, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = UK£145m ÷ (UK£731m - UK£310m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, PageGroup has an ROCE of 34%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Professional Services industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured PageGroup's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of PageGroup's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 34% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 30% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 34%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

Another thing to note, PageGroup has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 42%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

Our Take On PageGroup's ROCE

In short, we'd argue PageGroup has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. Despite the good fundamentals, total returns from the stock have been virtually flat over the last five years. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

