Why You Should Care About ViTrox Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:VITROX) Strong Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at ViTrox Corporation Berhad (KLSE:VITROX), we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for ViTrox Corporation Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = RM332m ÷ (RM1.1b - RM180m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, ViTrox Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 34%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ViTrox Corporation Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For ViTrox Corporation Berhad Tell Us?

ViTrox Corporation Berhad deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has consistently earned 34% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 138% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 34%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 173% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

