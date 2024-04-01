Here’s Why Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Advanced in Q4

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy underperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned 13.66% (gross) and 13.44% (net) while the index return was -14.55%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks like Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) manufactures and supplies building envelope products and solutions. On March 28, 2024, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) stock closed at $391.85 per share. One-month return of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was 11.96%, and its shares gained 74.14% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has a market capitalization of $18.732 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"In the Industrials sector we gravitate toward business service companies, those focused on automation & efficiency improvements, and essential infrastructure services. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL), a manufacturer of engineered products including roofing materials, rose 21%. While third quarter sales declined somewhat, operating margins improved. Management believes the destocking activity which persisted through the past few quarters is complete."

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was held by 35 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 37 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

