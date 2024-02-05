Why Catalent Stock Soared Today

Shares of Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) rose by 9.7% on Monday after the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing and drug delivery technology specialist agreed to be acquired by Novo Holdings, the parent company of Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO).

Novo Nordisk is bringing Catalent under its wing

In a press release Monday, Catalent announced it had agreed to be acquired by Novo Holdings for $63.50 per share in cash -- a 16.5% premium from Friday's closing price and a nearly 48% premium to its 60-day volume-weighted average price. The deal puts an enterprise value of $16.5 billion on Catalent.

"We look forward to benefiting from Novo Holdings' significant resources to accelerate investment in our business and enhance key offerings as we continue to offer premium development and manufacturing solutions for pharma and biotech customers," stated Catalent CEO Alessandro Maselli.

Novo Nordisk, for its part, will leverage Catalent's status as a key manufacturing subcontractor to expand its fill-finish capacity to better meet the high demand for its popular obesity drug, Wegovy.

What's next for Catalent shareholders?

The agreement still requires approval from both regulators and Catalent stockholders. But assuming all goes as planned, it should close toward the end of 2024.

With Catalent shares now trading at only a modest discount to the agreed acquisition price, I think most Catalent investors would do well to consider selling now and putting their money to work in other promising stocks -- unless waiting longer to sell would qualify them for lower capital gains tax rates on their profits.

Should you invest $1,000 in Catalent right now?

Before you buy stock in Catalent, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Catalent wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Story continues

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2024

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Catalent Stock Soared Today was originally published by The Motley Fool