Here’s Why CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (CCCS) Gave Back the Gains

Polen Capital, an investment management company, released its “Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered 10.46% gross and 10.22% net of fees compared to a 12.75% return for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. The firm views the performance in many respects as evidence of the stability of its investment approach in the face of frequent and significant market swings. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Strategy featured stocks such as CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) offers cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyper-scale technologies, and applications for the P&C insurance economy. On February 21, 2024, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) stock closed at $11.20 per share. One-month return of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) was 1.73%, and its shares gained 23.62% of their value over the last 52 weeks. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) has a market capitalization of $6.749 billion.

Polen U.S. Small Company Growth Strategy stated the following regarding CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) provides software and tools to the automotive insurance ecosystem. Their customers include insurance companies, repair shops, parts suppliers, medical insurance carriers, and auto manufacturers. Towards the end of the third quarter, acquisition speculation drove the stock higher. As it became clear an acquisition would not take place, the stock quickly gave back some of those earlier gains this past quarter. However, nothing has fundamentally changed with the business and we continue to believe CCC remains an attractive long-term investment from a quality, free cash flow growth, and valuation perspective."

Story continues

A car dealership presenting the latest technological advancements in automobile insurance after-market service.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) was held by 20 hedge fund portfolios, up from 16 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

We discussed CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) in another article and shared Conestoga Capital Advisors' views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.