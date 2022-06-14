U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,729.94
    -19.69 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,300.46
    -216.28 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,826.99
    +17.77 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,704.07
    -10.52 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.13
    -0.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.90
    -19.90 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    -0.28 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0424
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    +0.0820 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1984
    -0.0151 (-1.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9620
    +0.5560 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,463.25
    -1,210.85 (-5.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.56
    +7.32 (+1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

Why CEO Haroon Meer of developer darling Thinkst Canary is not straying from the 'stupidest product out there' during a tech downturn

Jessica Xing
·3 min read
Innovation Leaders series header
Innovation Leaders series header

BI Graphics

Haroon Meer headshot
Haroon Meer is the CEO of Thinkst Canary.Haroon Meer

  • Thinkst is the 33-person cybersecurity company behind Canary, an industry-standard developer tool.

  • CEO Haroon Meer tells Insider how the firm maintains its "product-first" focus.

  • The cybersecurity industry suffers from a complexity problem, Meer says.

  • This article is part of Innovation Leaders, a series examining how business leaders view their role in driving tech innovation.

Canary, a cybersecurity tool for software developers, has emerged as something of a standard in the information-security industry, driving an $11 million-a-year business.

Thinkst is the company behind this tool. Haroon Meer started Thinkst after his decades-long stint as a penetration tester, someone who simulates cyberattacks to point out vulnerabilities in their client's security systems. The results he found were sobering: Companies would spend "millions on security, yet won't know they've been breached," he told Insider.

Canary attracts over 3 million users to its free product and customers in the Fortune 500 to its paid product, the company says. That success is made more notable by the fact that Thinkst is a small company in an industry dominated by giants like Cisco and Microsoft. Based in South Africa, Thinkst is fully bootstrapped, meaning that it's never taken a dime of venture capital, even as VCs pumped billions into the cybersecurity industry in 2021. The startup received a $130,000 of grant from the Open Technology Fund in 2013.

When Insider spoke with Meer last year, he seemed to be a bit of an outlier, especially since VCs and startups alike were boasting high valuations and record amounts of funding. Now that tech is in a downturn, and companies are raising money at half or even one-third of their valuations, Meer said he refused to lose focus in what he described as a "product-first company."

Meer, after decades as a penetration tester, saw how complexity ended up tripping software up. His solution was then to make a security system so simple anyone can implement it.

"To be honest, I think we are the stupidest product out there," Meer said."We are super simple, and we work. In part, that's what security needs — you need building blocks that you can rely on."

Canary allows a customer to set up its namesake "canaries" — software designed to send an alert when a specific cyberthreat is detected. Those canaries can sit on computer networks, servers, and routers indefinitely. When an attacker tries to break in, the canaries are immediately set off to notify customers.

Meer said Canary was pretty rudimentary but that it became apparent early on in the product's existence that it would become Thinkst's flagship and most popular product.

The company has grown from 25 to 33 employees, but its client base has more than doubled. Yet Meer said the firm's focused headcount and purpose drove its success.

"I can totally understand why so many people hate security software, like, it gets in your way. It doesn't really do the job. It leaves you confused," Meer said. "What we were and now are still conscious of is making sure that our product is practical and that anything the customer doesn't like can be switched off."

The result, Meer said, is a company thriving on its own terms by focusing on building a single useful tool that does exactly what it says it will do, nothing more and nothing less.

"Especially last year, as our company grew, people — from clients to other security firms — were pressuring us to put out new stuff because new features and new products are how the industry measures growth," Meer said. "But it takes courage to not just push out new stuff for the sake of seeming like you are moving forward."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Aflac 2021 Business & Sustainability Report: Protecting Our Customers and Data With Cybersecurity

    At Aflac, safeguarding the information collected on behalf of the individuals and businesses we serve is of crucial importance. We are committed to the privacy of individuals and the protection of ...

  • If You Have an Android, You May Be Barred From Doing This on Your Phone Now

    If you own an Android device, you're likely well aware of the issues that have popped up with your service lately. The operating system (OS) for these devices has been owned and operated by Google since 2005, when it acquired the startup behind Android and re-wrote the OS from the ground up. In the past few months, Google has made several changes that have come at a cost to Android users.The tech giant recently tightened billing requirements for app developers, which prompted several companies t

  • Firefighters wake a resident in Fort Myers home as smoke, fire rage through structure

    A fire, reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. drew Fort Myers Fire units to a home at 3623 Highland Avenue.

  • These Are the Absolute Best Smartphones To Buy in 2022

    Buying a smartphone in 2022 can be complicated, but we found the best of the best to get right now.

  • The best dog food storage containers to keep kibble fresh

    Does your dog food keep getting stale soon after opening? Consider one of these highest-rated dog food storage containers of 2022 and never face this issue again!

  • Sabiha Gokcen operator seeks relief from Turkey in airport contract

    The operator of Istanbul's second-largest airport Sabiha Gokcen is seeking relief from its current contract after the pandemic hit and is close to reaching a deal with the Turkish government, a top company official said. ISG, the operator, is fully owned by Malaysia Airports Holdings and has a 20-year contract with the government to run Sabiha Gokcen airport until 2034. "We are discussing with the government some forms of relief due to the pandemic," Mohammad Nazli Abdul Aziz, executive director of the operator, ISG, told Reuters.

  • Ghostface Killah and Raekwon Rap About Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on “We Ain’t Came to Lose”: Stream

    "With heroes in the half shell going to war/ Got the city on the siege and they holdin' the fort/ Got extra large pizza boxes all on the floor." Ghostface Killah and Raekwon Rap About Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on “We Ain’t Came to Lose”: Stream Wren Graves

  • Apple Scores Ten-Year Major League Soccer Deal

    Apple is kicking off a major push into soccer. The streamer has landed a ten-year deal that will see fans of the top American soccer division able to watch every single game in the season as well as League Cup games. The deal will begin with the 2023 season. It marks one of the biggest […]

  • Fed hiking rates by 75 basis points ‘the right move’ amid inflation, economist says

    Jefferies Money Market Economist Tom Simons joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the economy, inflation, the possibility of a 75 basis point rate hike, and the outlook for the Fed ahead of the FOMC meeting.

  • Why The Panama Hat Needs A Rebranding

    The “Panama hat” — characterized by a circular shape, thick band, and straw material — has long been a summer fashion staple. But while the headgear is beloved for its functional design that protects wearers from the sun, what many of its fans don’t know is that the hat was not created in Panama. According to fashion historian Laura Beltrán, the style was actually born in the region we know today as Ecuador, as well as Colombia, where it is called a “toquilla straw hat.” The term “Panama hat” wa

  • Durham residents confront city council over DHA’s plans for Fayette Place in Hayti

    “Those 20 acres have got to be used for the benefit of Black folks who have lost everything,” said longtime community leader Lavonia Allison.

  • Canada to lift vaccine mandates for domestic, international travel on June 20

    However, the mask requirement for planes and trains will remain in place, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said.

  • Ukraine police appear to evacuate civilians amid shelling

    STORY: Many of civilians are elderly, and left a basement shelter as shells exploded nearby and pack into vehicles before being driven away.Pryvillia lies 12.4 miles to the north of Sievierodonetsk, a scene of severe fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.A description accompanying the video on the National Police of Ukraine's Facebook page said officers managed to evacuate 32 civilians in three waves during one day.Ukraine said on Tuesday (June 14) its forces were still holding out inside Sievierodonetsk and trying to evacuate civilians, after Russia destroyed the last bridge to the devastated eastern city in a potential turning point in one of the war's bloodiest battles.

  • Hubble spies what may be a rogue black hole just 5,000 light years away

    Using a combination of huge ground-based telescopic surveys and the keen vision of Hubble Space Telescope, two teams of astronomers have found what may be — may be — a rogue black hole zipping through space about 5,000 light years from Earth. The science of this is cool, and even more fun is that the two teams disagree with each other over some very fundamental aspects of this. So it’s not clear what’s happening here. First, a note: I wrote about this in February 2022 when one of the teams put t

  • Elbit to Reveal Unmanned Robotic Combat Vehicle Integrated with Foresight’s QuadSight® Technology

    Foresight’s solution will be showcased in Elbit’s booth at Eurosatory, the world’s largest defense and security exhibition

  • Nokia lifted to buy at Citi, which expects margins near top of forecast range

    Nokia was upgraded to buy from neutral at Citi in a note that argues its improving fundamentals are being ignored by the market. Its price target was increased to €6.50 ($6.80) from €6. "The mobile infrastructure market is showing strong momentum, particularly so in Nokia's key U.S. market, and Nokia's decade-long share losses have ceased and are showing signs of improvement," said analyst Andrew Gardiner, who said he's confident it'll achieve 2022 margins near the top of its 11% to 13.5% range.

  • Microsoft axes Internet Explorer web browser after 27 years

    Microsoft will shut down its Internet Explorer browser after 27 years on Wednesday, closing the book on what was many people’s first introduction to the web.

  • 4 Tech Stocks Exposed to Cloud-Computing Spending, Morgan Stanley Says

    Micron Technology, Western Digital, Seagate, and Arista Networks are the stocks most at risk if cloud spending deteriorates.

  • John Oliver Calls For The Break Up Of Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook

    Before AT&T formally sold-off Warner Bros. to Discovery Media , John Oliver took great delight in mocking HBO's parent company, frequently calling them "business daddy" and skewering the company's reputation for poor cellular service (amongst other common complaints). In the most recent episode of his late night news show "Last Week Tonight," Oliver uses the history of AT&T as a jumping off point for a segment on antitrust legislation, in which he makes the point that monopolies are bad for business and customers. The segment begins with a brief history of AT&T, which Oliver explains once had a monopoly over the telephone industry, and would go out of its way to hinder competing businesses.

  • Haivision Introduces SRT Protocol Support to Aviwest Video Contribution Solutions

    Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced the introduction of SRT video streaming support in Aviwest IP video contribution solutions bringing broadcasters more options than ever before for contributing real-time content for coverage of premium live events, news, and sports.