Why CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Could Be Worth Watching

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$86.55 and falling to the lows of US$73.22. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether CF Industries Holdings' current trading price of US$76.56 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at CF Industries Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In CF Industries Holdings?

Good news, investors! CF Industries Holdings is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $100.80, but it is currently trading at US$76.56 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, CF Industries Holdings’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of CF Industries Holdings look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of CF Industries Holdings, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although CF is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to CF, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CF for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for CF Industries Holdings you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in CF Industries Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

