Here’s Why Charter Communications (CHTR) Got Rewarded in Q3

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. U.S. equities fell from the first-half highs amid fears of slowing consumer spending and higher interest rates. The strategy performed strongly in this environment outperforming the Russell 1000 Value Index. The strategy benefited from two of the 11 sectors it was invested in during the quarter, on an absolute basis. Overall stock selection and sector allocation contributed to performance on a relative basis. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy highlighted stocks like Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a broadband connectivity and cable operating company. On October 11, 2023, Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) stock closed at $449.82 per share. One-month return of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) was 2.37%, and its shares gained 46.85% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has a market capitalization of $67.325 billion.

ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy made the following comment about Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Long-term holdings Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) and Comcast delivered strong second-quarter results relative to expectations; their stable recurring revenue streams and undemanding valuations were rewarded in the current environment. Cable multiples compressed over the past 24 months on fears of heightened competition in their core broadband business from fixed wireless and fiber providers. While fiber remains a competitive alternative to cable broadband over the long term, high upfront investments and a materially higher cost of capital are resulting in slower buildouts than previously expected. Fixed wireless also continues to gain traction, particularly in rural markets, but share gains also appear to be moderating. At the same time, both Comcast and Charter are expanding their footprints into rural and adjacent markets while gaining wireless market share, leveraging their mobile virtual network operator agreements with Verizon. We think both cable companies are well-positioned to continue to grow while generating substantial free cash flows. We added to Comcast during the quarter."

Story continues

Best 5G Stocks To Buy Now

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 67 hedge fund portfolios held Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) at the end of the second quarter, which was 80 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in another article and shared Oakmark Global Select Fund's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.