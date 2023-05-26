Why Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Could Be Worth Watching

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the TSX over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Chartwell Retirement Residences’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Chartwell Retirement Residences Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 1.26% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Chartwell Retirement Residences today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is CA$8.99, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Chartwell Retirement Residences’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Chartwell Retirement Residences look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Chartwell Retirement Residences, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CSH.UN seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CSH.UN for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on CSH.UN should the price fluctuate below its true value.

